When Ryan Hommel first landed at Black Hills State University, his feet were burning ... for being thrown into the fire as a true freshman quarterback.
Now a senior, Hommel said it doesn't feel like he is in his last season of college football. There are times that he feels like it went by in a blink of the eye, and there are times when he feels like an old man.
Regardless, he's used those previous three seasons as a learning tool in what he hopes is his and his team's best season yet, as the Yellow Jackets are just in the midst of their first week of fall drills.
"It is crazy how fast it flew by. I came in like I was a little pup," he said Thursday at the team's Media Days at the Christensen Hall of Fame Room. "That freshman year went by so fast. It's hard to even remember; it's like a blur at this point."
It's been an up-and-down career for Hommel and the Jackets in the last three years. First, it was a winless freshman campaign, followed by a breakout seven-win sophomore season. Last year the team struggled at times in dropping back to 4-6.
One thing Hommel said is for sure: he's grown as an individual.
"The things I am going to be able to take away from Black Hills State University, whether it has to do with football or life in general, are things I will keep with me for a long time," he said.
"The biggest thing I have learned on the field is it is not so much the things you correct on the field that change you as a player, it's the things that you correct in your life outside of the football field, that you bring back on to the field without even realizing it. Things you change as a player help you grow and mature."
On the field, Hommel has completed 570 of 1,124 passes for 6,837 yards, 40 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He's also run the football for 713 yards and 10 scores. Off the field, he's learned to be more of a leader than a follower as that young pup might have been three years ago. He said it's his job to be vocal and lead by example.
Hommel said he has to know when to speak to teammates, how to speak to them, and realize that every person is different.
"I like to try to learn about my teammates and see what kind of people they are, what they are into and what they are not into, and see how they respond to adversity," he said. "It helps me kind of coach them up and just make the whole fall camp experience, and college football experience a little easier."
BHSU coach John Reiners said that Hommel is like another coach on the field for the Yellow Jackets. He is something that the coaching staff is going to rely heavily on.
"He has shown it (leadership) through the spring, he's shown it during the summer, and he has shown it already in fall camp. He's leading the team," Reiners said.
Reiners excited about team's start
Three practices in, Reiners could hardly contain himself when he addressed the media in attendance on Thursday,
The team started a week or so later than many programs due to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The BHSU dormitories were rented out for the rally and many of the players worked there during the week-long festivities.
Reiners said he had never been so eager to get going with a season.
"The summer always seems to go by too fast, but I'll be honest, it seemed to drag on a times; we couldn't get into fall camp soon enough," he said.
"This has been the best first few practices that I have ever had. What stands out to me is their energy, more than anything. These guys came to play; coming to practice with a purpose."
The motto for the 2018 Yellow Jackets is attack. After winning seven games in 2016, they dropped to four victories last season.
That chip is back on their shoulders and that's fine with the Jackets. Reiners said they didn't do some things in 2017 that he felt they should have or wanted to accomplish.
"This group is very motivated and very eager, a very hungry group," he said. "We talked about four quarters to get things done. First was winter conditioning. Second was spring ball, third was summer training and now we're into fall camp, which will lead us into our first game."
When coaches talk about having to play four quarters, often it is in the end when they falter. That wasn't the Yellow Jackets problem last season; they finished. The problem was the slow start. They often fell behind too much to overcome by that fourth quarter.
"We waited for things to happen rather than be the instigator," Reiners said.
Black Hills State lost 14 seniors from last season, but Reiners said they have 15 seniors and several juniors stepping in.
"We have leadership and our guys are following suit," he said. "We have a lot of work to do still, but right now, I am very pleased with what we have been able to accomplish."
BHSU opens the season Sept. 1 at rival Chardon State College.