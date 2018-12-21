Indiana used a second-half surge to snap South Dakota’s 10-game winning streak. The Hoosiers topped the Coyotes 68-60 in the final game of the Puerto Rico Classic inside Mario Morales Coliseum.
South Dakota (12-2) wraps up the program’s best non-conference record in NCAA Division I. Indiana (11-1) also entered the Puerto Rico Classic receiving votes in the AP poll.
“Tonight’s game was a battle that unfortunately did not go our way,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our young ladies played extremely hard and we will not only learn, but improve from this game."
Coyote sophomore guard Chloe Lamb recorded a season high 18 points, matching the same point total in the only other Big Ten game of her career (Michigan State). Lamb added three assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals. This marks Lamb’s first time leading the Coyotes in scoring this season, giving South Dakota seven different leading scorers in 14 nonconference games.
Finishing just shy of a double-double was senior guard Allison Arens with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Indiana was led by Ali Patberg, a transfer from defending national champion Notre Dame, with 25 points. She scored 18 of her points in the second half. Junior Brenna Wise and senior Kym Royster added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
South Dakota jumped out to a 22-13 lead in the first quarter, knocking down four of their seven 3-pointers during the opening frame.
The Coyotes held onto a 34-26 lead at the half, but the Hoosiers came out with a 15-5 run in the third quarter to take a two-point lead.
The Coyotes begin Summit League play at North Dakota State on Sunday, Dec. 30, in Fargo, North Dakota.
Southern Mississippi rallies past South Dakota men
VERMILLION — Cortez Edwards had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Southern Mississippi overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota 66-60 on Friday night.
Southern Miss (8-4) did not attempt a free throw until the final minute when Tyree Griffin made 3 of 4 from the line to hold off the Coyotes. Griffin finished with 12 points and four assists.
Triston Simpson had 15 points for South Dakota. Cody Kelly had 11 points and eight rebounds and Stanley Umude added 11 points and seven rebounds. South Dakota (6-7) made 16 of 20 free throws.
A 3-pointer by the Golden Eagles' LaDavius Drane tied the score at 42 with 13 minutes left in the second half. Griffin tied it again with a layup a minute later. After the lead exchanged hands, Tim Rowe's 3-pointer put Southern Miss ahead to stay, 49-48 with 9:23 remaining.
Two 3-pointers by Kelly in the final minute were not enough for South Dakota to overcome a nine-point deficit.
Mines to host annual Kid 'Rockers Basketball Camp
The South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball program and Kieffer Family Dental will be holding its annual Hardrocker Kid ‘Rockers Basketball camp Dec. 29 at the King Center.
The camp is for boys and girls in grades K-6. The cost is $25 per camper, $40 for two campers in the same family or $50 for three campers in the same family. Registration and check-in is at 9:30 a.m. with the actual on-court instruction starting at 10 a.m. going until 11:30 am.
A basketball session will be taught by members of the Hardrocker men’s basketball team.
Checks can be made out to: The Hardrocker Club; and sent to: SDSM&T, 501 E. St. Joseph St., Rapid City SD 57701.
To download a brochure go to www.gorockers.com and click on “additional links” followed by “camps”. For more information, contact assistant coach Roger Trennepohl at: 605-355-3023 or email at: roger.trennepohl@sdsmt.edu.