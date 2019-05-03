Anyone who has been involved in youth team sports in the Rapid City area in the last four decades has likely crossed paths with Jeff Horan.
Horan grew up in Winner, one of South Dakota’s most sports passionate communities, and his love for sports began there. After completing his bachelor’s degree at South Dakota State University and moving to Rapid City, it didn’t take long for Horan to turn his attention to the area sports scene, first as a member of the Rapid City Sports OFFICIALS and then youth sports.
For his contributions to the area sports scene, the OFFICIALS will honor Horan for his service to area youth over nearly four decades on Monday night when he is inducted into Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame during their annual sports recognition banquet.
“I learned so much from sports when I was a kid, and I had so much fun when I was a kid. So I've just done a lot since then for that reason,” Horan said. “I wasn't a great athlete, I wasn't a great coach, but I've been involved in a lot of things and tried to do a lot of things, and I really enjoy working with kids.”
In 1980, Bill Meyer recruited Horan to be a member of the OFFICIALS and soon Horan found himself organizing the sports recognition banquet before coming the club’s president. When Meyer came calling again, this time looking for midget football coaches, Horan grabbed a whistle and took on the role of coach and mentor to area youth playing football before also getting involved in Little League baseball and softball.
“I started coaching, and I loved it,” Horan said. “I thought that concept was so unique and so good. And, of course, I love football.”
You have free articles remaining.
“At that time organizers wanted make sure that there was as least amount of politics as possible. All the coaches had to be people that didn't have kids in the league. So we had a lot of football players from the School of Mines coaching.
When his kids got old enough to play, Horan stepped aside for several years. When they reached high school and college age, he jumped back into youth sports, not just as a coach, but also as a Post 22 board member, an umpire and youth league organizer.
Over nearly 40 years, Horan has volunteered 23 years of service to midget football, coached Little League baseball for six year and softball for five, umpired for 10 years and officiated midget football for six seasons. Along with his time on the Post 22 board, Horan helped run the annual Rushmore Bowl high school football festival played annually at O’Harra Stadium.
“In the 23 years I've been involved in midget football, I think there's been about 12,000 kids through the program,” Horan said. “It's great fitting kids with a helmet the first time and just seeing their face and their eyes get big. It's just so much fun. I've gotten way more out of it than I ever put in.”
The annual sports recognition banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.