The Black Hills State University women's basketball team defeated the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, 72-57, to complete a weekend sweep on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets hit 15 3-pointers for a new season high.
Racquel Wientjes led the Yellow Jackets (16-10, 12-9 RMAC) with 19 points, while Julia Seamans totaled 12 and Abby Switzer added 11.
BHSU took an early lead and extended it in the second quarter on a 22-8 run to lead 48-24 at the half.
The Mountain Lions' defense put pressure on the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter, limiting them to nine points to cut the margin. It wouldn’t be enough, though, as the Yellow Jackets held on for the win.
Madi Gaibler led the Mountain Lions with a double-double, scoring 16 points, while bringing down 11 rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets will host South Dakota Mines to conclude the regular season on Friday; tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Stoudamire leads Jackets past UCCS
Dez Stoudamire scored 25 points as the Black Hills State University men's basketball team took down the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, 79-76, on Saturday evening.
The Yellow Jackets have now clinched a spot in the RMAC Tournament.
Stoudamire led the Yellow Jackets (15-10, 14-7 RMAC) with 25 points and eight rebounds. The senior made five three-pointers, and had 20 points at halftime. Tyler Oliver finished with 15 points, while Sava Dukic added a career-high 12 points.
BHSU went on a 13-2 run in the first half and eventually took a 38-31 advantage into the break.
Although the Yellow Jackets had a 13-point lead in the second half, the Mountain Lions used a 17-2 run of their own to retake the lead at 50-48.
With 10 minutes to play and the game tied at 54 points apiece, Black Hills State pushed ahead by 13 once again.
The Yellow Jackets hit their free throws in the closing minutes to put the game out of reach.
Elijah Ross led the Mountain Lions with 22 points, while Dalton Walker had 13 and Padiet Wang added 12.
Black Hills State will close out the regular season when it hosts crosstown rival South Dakota Mines on Friday at 7:30 p.m.