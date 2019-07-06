The Spearfish Sasquatch Expedition League baseball team went into Saturday’s doubleheader with Hub City in Aberdeen looking to stay hot coming off of a 14-5 victory over the Hot Shots Friday night.
Unfortunately for Spearfish, Hub City had other ideas as it ran away with a 13-6 victory in the first game, before rallying late to win the nightcap 9-8 after trailing by four runs.
In the first game of the day, Spearfish appeared to be running away with the lead early with four runs in the top of the first inning, two of which came on a Chad Call RBI single.
After another run in the second gave the Sasquatch a 5-1 lead, the Hot Shots began to pull away, starting with three runs in the third.
Hub City added five more runs in the fifth, followed by four in the sixth to put the game away.
Call finished the game with a pair of RBI, while Austin Mowrey chipped in with three hits and two RBI.
You have free articles remaining.
Hub City took the early advantage in the second game with two runs in each of the first and third innings to lead 4-1 heading into the fourth.
Spearfish scored a run in the fourth to cut the deficit and scored two more in the fifth to tie the game at four runs apiece.
In the top of the seventh, Joe Yorke drove in a pair of runs for the Sasquatch and a pair of walks gave Spearfish an 8-4 advantage.
That lead wasn’t safe, however, as the Hot Shots scored five in the bottom of the seventh, including a game-winning walk.
Call paced the Sasquatch in the second game with two hits and Grady Wright finished with a hit and an RBI.
Spearfish (21-17) will close out the weekend series with Hub City today at 3:35 p.m.