Hot Springs High School graduate Luke Meadows was named recently the offensive line coach for Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks.
Meadows comes to KU with 21 years of collegiate coaching experience, including two seasons working with Jayhawks offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
"Luke is an outstanding coach at a position that is really instrumental to the success of our offense," said Miles in a press release. "His familiarity with Chip and the style offense he wants to run is a huge asset to us as we look to implement the offense with our staff and players. We are excited to have Luke and his family joining us at Kansas."
Lindsey and Meadows spent the 2014-15 seasons at Southern Miss and during their time in Hattiesburg the offense improved from 17.9 points per game to 39.9, the rushing offense jumped from 72.9 to 179.8 yards per game (leading the league in 2015), and the total offense improved from 315.5 to 509.5 yards per game.
Meadows arrives in Lawrence after spending the 2017-18 seasons at Eastern Michigan where he served as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Meadows overhauled the Eastern Michigan offensive line in 2017 to rank second in the MAC and 28th nationally in the fewest sacks allowed. EMU's offense ranked third in the MAC in passing offense at 257.3 yards per game. The line also gelled down the stretch in the rushing attack, as EMU racked up 815 yards on the ground over the final four games, which included four 100-yard rushers.
Meadows was the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at 2016 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national champion Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas.
Prior to his time at Southern Miss, Meadows with a wealth of experience after spending two seasons (2012-13) at Florida Atlantic University, where he was elevated to offensive coordinator midway through the 2013 campaign.
Before joining the staff at FAU, Meadows worked at South Dakota State for 10 years, serving as an offensive line coach from 2002-05 before being promoted to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator (2006-11). He was the longest-tenured assistant on John Stiegelemeier's SDSU coaching staff for 10 seasons, six as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.