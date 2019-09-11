The Hot Springs Bison Athletics Hall of Fame will induct its fourth class Saturday night at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs.
This year’s inductees include the back-to-back State Class "A" champion 1996 and 1997 girls track and field teams, Don Turbiville (1973), David Tays (1980) and Mickey Dennis (1997).
Turbiville, who graduated in 1973, was a standout on the boys’ basketball team for three years as he led the team in both scoring and rebounds for each of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He was also named All-Black Hills Conference all three years as well.
He also competed in track for three years, highlighted by a fourth place finish at the state meet in the 440-yard dash his senior year. He was also named All-Black Hills Conference in football his senior season and was the team’s leading receiver.
Tays, a 19080 graduate, joins his father Jim as the first father/son tandem inducted into the hall of fame. Jim was inducted into the Hall as an administrator/coach during its inaugural year of 2016.
Tays was a three-sport letterwinner who also played quarterback for the football team in both his junior and senior years. He was a state placer in track and is the current school record holder in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.7 seconds, which he set in his senior year.
He was a starter on the basketball team for three years and is among the top-scorers in the school history, having scored 405 points in his senior year, including 40 points in one game.
Tays will enter the Hall of Fame posthumously, having passed away in 1999, at the age 37, from cancer.
Dennis led the boys' basketball team to 19 wins in 1997, and went on to be a Junior College All-American at Williston State College (North Dakota), a two-year starter on the Division I James Madison University (Virginia) and then a six-time all star in the Danish Professional Basketball League.
He excelled in all sports and was also a member of the football and track teams. In his senior season, he led the Bison to one win shy of a state tournament berth, with a one-point loss to Douglas in the 1997 region championship.
The 1996-97 girls' track and field teams came away with consecutive state team titles.
The 1996 team tied with Madison for first place at the state tournament that year, in Sioux Falls with 64 points each. Hot Springs was led by a pair of individual championships for Jackie DeMent in both the 200-meter dash (26.54 seconds) and also in the 300-meter hurdles (46.12). She was also the runner-up in the triple jump (35-feet, 9 ¾ inches).
Other individual placewinners that year included third place medals for Valiferee Brechtel in the 3,200 (11:39) and Lisa Collogan in the 200 (26.9).
The 1997 team won the state team title outright by scoring a total 63 points, just ahead of Lennox with 60 points. DeMent followed up her two individual state titles from the previous years with three more in 1997, including the triple jump (36-1/2 school record), 300 hurdles (45.51, school record) and the 200 (26.6).
The 4x400m relay team was also first with a school record time of 1:46.84. Team members included Genny DeMent, Collogan, Katie Jones, Tawnya Doering, along with alternate Sunnie Fish.