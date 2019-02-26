The Hot Springs boys' basketball team set up a rematch with Rapid City christian with a dominating 68-41 in over Lead-Deadwood in the Region 8A game Tuesday night in Hot Springs.
The Bison slipped past the Comets 48-42 last Thursday at Hart Ranch.
The Golddigers kept things close early, as Hot Springs led just 12-7 at the end of the first period. But the Bison used a 21-11 second for a 33-18 halftime lead. It was 51-32 heading into the fourth.
Matt Norton paced the Bison with 17 points, followed by Gage Uhlir with 15, Kelton Harris with 11 and Morgan Harkless with 10.
Wyatt Vande Velde led Lead-Deadwood with 11 points.
Hot Springs, 18-3, will be at Hart Ranch Friday to face Rapid City Christian at 7 p.m. The loss ended Lead-Deadwood's season at 7-13.
BELLE FOURCHE 57, CUSTER 40: The Broncs jumped out to a 35-19 lead at the break en route to a win over Custer in the first round of the Region 8A playoffs.
Tate Hostetter led Belle Fourche with 15 points, Kelby Olson added 14 points and Chandler Kerr finished with 12.
Nolan Patzlaff led the way for the Wildcats with 14 points and Jace Kelley finished with 12.
The Broncs (9-12) will play top seeded St. Thomas More on Friday, while Custer’s season ends at 10-11.
Region 7A
LITTLE WOUND 71, TODD COUNTY 37: Little Wound took a 36-17 lead into the half and didn’t look back on its way to a win over the Falcons in the first round of the Region 7A playoffs.
Riley Cross led the Mustangs with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, while Tex Janis chipped in with 17 points and 12 boards.
Kaine Redfish led Todd County with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Little Wound (12-8) will travel to Pine Ridge for a semifinal matchup on Friday, while the Falcons end the season at 11-10.
WINNER 74, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 56: Led by five double figure scorers, Winner ran past St. Francis Indian.
Brady Fritz led Winner in scoring with 25 points and Brandon Volmer added 13 points and pulled in 12 rebounds.
Philip Jorgenen chipped in with 11 points for Winner, while Joren Bruun and Shea Connot had 10 apiece.
Caylen Clairmont paced St. Francis with 13 points, followed by Devin Spotted War Bonnet and Chris Long, who had 10 points apiece.
Winner (15-5) plays Red Cloud, which defeated Bennett County 60-55 in its opening round matchup, on Friday.
St. Francis Indian closed out the season at 7-13.
Region 6A
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 55, CROW CREEK 53: Mobridge-Pollock scored just four point in overtime, but it was just enough as it scored a narrow win over Crow Creek in the opening round of the Region playoffs.
Noah Feyereisen and Braxton Albers paced the Tigers with 15 points apiece.
Trevin McBride led the Chieftains with 23 points, while Rylee Miller finished with 11 points.
Mobridge-Pollock (12-10) will play Chamberlain in the next round, while Crow Creek’s Season ends at 5-14.
Newell advances in 8B
The Irrigators earned their way into the second round of the Region 8B playoffs with a 56-43 victory over Dupree.
In other 8B action, Tiospaye Topa (6-11) advanced to a second round matchup with Timber Lake with a 72-67 win over McIntosh and Wakpala picked up an 83-55 victory over Takini.
Wakpala (7-6) will play Faith in the next round, all four semifinal matchups will be played today at 6 p.m.
Region 7B semifinals set
With the second day of the Region 7B playoffs out of the way, four teams earned wins as they look to advance to the SoDak 16.
Top seeded White River had little trouble with Crazy Horse as it cruised to a 92-43 win over the Chiefs.
Meanwhile Jones County, the second ranked team in the Region, jumped out to an early lead on its way to an easy win over Wall 71-31.
In other first round action, Kadoka Area picked up a hard fought 55-50 win over Lyman, while Lower Brule topped Oelrichs 80-55.
The Tigers (18-2) will play the Kougars (13-7) and the Coyotes (17-2) will take on the Sioux (13-7) on Friday night.
Both games will be played in Presho, with White River and Kadoka Area squaring off first at 5 p.m.
For the other four teams, the season comes to an end.
Oelrichs finished the season at 11-10, followed by Lyman at 9-12, Crazy Horse at 8-13 and Wall at 7-15.