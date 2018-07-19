The South Dakota girls' rodeo team moved up to second place in the team standings with 1,690 points at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, as Belle Fourche's Shayla Howell had a good day in barrel racing.
Texas leads the way with 1,930 points. The South Dakota boys' team dropped way down to 27th overall with 500 points.
Howell, meanwhile, finished third in the morning performance in barrel racing in 17.857 seconds and fifth in the night performance at 17.919. She sits third in average at 35.506.
Sid Ferguson of Dupree also had a good day, with a third-place finish in pole bending in the morning performance at 20.503, and 14th-place finish in the night session. She is 12th overall at 46.172.
In other performances today from South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls, Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo was ninth in breakaway roping in the morning and 10th in the night performance; Sage Gabriel of Quinn was sixth in morning girls' cutting and 14th at the night performance; Natalie Leisinger of Highmore was fifth in reined cow horse with 288.5 points, while Jill Donnelly of Elk Point was 10th.
Samuel Adams of Buffalo was fifth in steer wrestling in the morning performance at 7.38 seconds.
The rodeo runs through Saturday.
Leibinger joins Rush for next season
The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that defenseman Chris Leibinger has been signed for the upcoming 2018-19 ECHL season. Leibinger marks the first new player announced this season, with previously announced forwards Garrett Klotz and Shaquille Merasty, and defensemen Josh Elmes and Brayden Sherbinin returning from last season’s roster.
Leibinger comes to the Rush after completing his rookie season in the ECHL, in which all but 5 games were played with the Rush’s Mountain Division rival, the Utah Grizzlies. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound blue-liner started the first five games of the year with the Quad City Mallards, with whom he played five games with the previous season following the conclusion of his NCAA career.
“I loved playing in Rapid City when we were on the road. I liked the crowd and city, talked to former teammates that played here and they said that this is a great spot. After talking to Coach Tetrault, it seemed like a good fit and I’m very happy to be on board,” Leibinger said.
Trappers get past Sasquatch
The Pierre Trappers broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth inning to stop the Spearfish Sasquatch 7-4 Wednesday night in Expedition League baseball action in Spearfish.
Carter Thompson led Spearfish with two hits and one RBI, while Anthony Fidanza had three hits for the Trappers.
Riley McSherry took the loss for Spearfish, going the final four innings and giving up four hits and three runs. Jackson Arnsdorff started the game with gave up six hits and four runs in six innings.
The two teams play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium.