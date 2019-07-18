Following the Expedition League all-star break earlier this week, the Spearfish Sasquatch came into Thursday night’s matchup with Hub City looking to get back on track.
Spearfish appeared to be running away with an early lead before giving up a big eighth inning en route to an 11-10 loss to the Hot Shots in Aberdeen.
The Sasquatch wasted little time getting on the board when Z Westley knocked in a run with a double, followed by another run scored on a fielder’s choice.
Spearfish extended its lead to 4-0 in the next inning on a Josue Rangel two-RBI single.
Up 5-0 in the sixth, the Sasquatch added another pair of runs, this time on a Chad Call RBI single and another fielder’s choice that brought in a run from third.
The Hot Shots began to battle back in the bottom half of the sixth with their first run of the game, followed by two more runs in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 7-3.
Call had an answer in the next inning, extending the Spearfish lead to 8-3 on an RBI double.
A short time later, Tucker Rowe scored on a passed ball to give the Sasquatch the late six-run advantage.
Hub City used a big eighth inning - including seven runs - to take their first lead of the game at 10-9.
Despite losing a big lead, the Sasquatch tied the game in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Jaxon Rosencranz, but watched the game slip away once again in the bottom of the inning on a game-ending walk.
Call finished the game with two hits and two RBI, Rangel chipped in with a hit and three RBI and Tucker Rowe added three hits and an RBI.
Spearfish (23-23) will get another shot at Hub City tonight at 5:35 p.m.