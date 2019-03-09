Black Hills State University sophomore and Rapid City Stevens graduate Jordyn Huneke earned All-America honors Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the women's pole vault in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships at Pittsburg, Kan.
On Friday, the BHSU men's distance medley relay team also earned All-America honors with a fifth-place finish.
"Going to a national meet, the goal is to be an All-American, and both the men's DMR and Jordyn accomplished that," said BHSU coach Seth Mischke. "It was a very satisfying weekend, but there is work to be done in outdoor, and I know they will use this energy moving forward."
Huneke, who took second in the pole vault at the RMAC Championships, entered the national meet ranked sixth. She cleared 12-10 ¾ (3.93 meters) to finish tied for sixth. Only Haven Lander of Pittsburg State, who won the event cleared a higher mark. Huneke qualified for the outdoor national championship last season, placing 14th.
South Dakota School of Mines freshman Erica Keeble also competed in the pole vault, but did not have a successful vault.
Jordan Theisen, Tristan Hepp, Levi Fried, and Jonah Theisen entered the meet as the ninth-seeded DMR team, and ended up sixth, tying the school record, in 9 minutes, 49.47.
After claiming the gold medal in the long jump Friday, Chadron State College sophomore Isaac Grimes earned the silver medal in the triple jump Saturday..
Grimes leaped 51 feet, 8 ¼ inches (15.75 meters) Saturday, almost 2 ½ feet farther than his previous best and the first time a Chadron State athlete has surpassed 50 feet in the event.
CSC coach Riley Northrup noted Grimes almost never practices triple jumping.
"Since it's hard on the body and he has had some hamstring issues, he has practiced triple jumping zero times this season," Northrup said. "We've totally focused on the long jump. But he's fast and a phenomenal jumper. You never want to count him out."
Augie's Wahlstrom, Ayers earn wrestling All-america honors
The Augustana wrestling team brought back two top-four finishes from the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Cleveland.
In his first title appearance senior Colin Ayers fell to Matt Malcolm, 9-4 to earn runner up in 157 pounds, while senior Clayton Wahlstrom fell to Nick Baulmer, 5-2 to place fourth at 197 pounds.
Ayers started the day off defeating James Wimer 7-5 in a tightly contested match from start to finish. The senior used a takedown in overtime to come out on top to advance to the national championship on Saturday night.
The Waterville, Minn. native, then took on No. 1 seed Matt Malcom (UNK) in the 157-pound national championship. Ayers got off to a slow start but would score an escape in the second period to get back in the match. The senior would then score an escape and a takedown in the final period but unfortunately, wasn't enough as Malcom would earn the 9-4 victory.
Wahlstrom, a Custer native, faced Vince Dietz of St. Cloud State for a spot in the 197-title match, but fell 4-3 to earn a spot on the consolation bracket. In the first consolation match, he defeated faced Ethan Sherertz of Maryville, Mo., 9-7 to advance to the consolation title match.
Wahlstrom, however, fell to Nick Baumler of Upper Iowa 5-2 for fourth place.