Huron’s speed proved to be too much for Rapid City Central as the Tigers pounced on the Cobblers for a 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 sweep Saturday at Naasz Gymnasium in Rapid City.
Rebounding after being swept Friday by Rapid City Stevens, Huron got a balanced effort on offense and used its speed across the front to move Central from side to side on its way to earning a split on a West River swing by the Tigers.
“We’re not very tall and we don’t hit the ball with a lot of power,” said Huron coach Shelly Buddenhagen, “so we have to run our offense fast to contend with taller teams. We knew we had to stay within our system and pass better than last night. It starts with the serve even.”
The Cobblers, who suffered a four-set loss to Mitchell on Friday, hung tough for two sets but couldn’t keep up with a Tiger offense that was timely as much as it was efficient.
“We were kind of slow,” said Central coach Jeanne Deming, whose team has battled illness this week leading up this weekend’s matches. “It seemed like we were a step behind everything.”
The Cobblers rode the hitting of Adison Young, Rhiannon Nez and Julie Valandra to an early lead. Young sandwiched two kills around her tip winner, while Nez and Valandra had a kill each to stake Central to a 12-6 lead.
Libby Rounds was Huron’s go-to on offense as the Tigers climbed back into the opening set. Rounds had three kills and a service ace to spark Huron, which tied the game at 16-all when Emily Dale and Brooke Schlitz blocked Nez for a point.
A timeout at 16-all seemed to settle Huron down some, and the Tigers behind two kills each from Dale and her sister Aliana Dale pushed their team up before Rounds powered a kill to make it 24-19 ahead of a hitting error by Central to close the first set.
“We knew Central had some hitters who can do a lot of damage, so we went to what we thought would work to exploit them defensively,” Buddenhagen said. “We just had to regroup and remind ourselves of the game plan.”
Neither team led by more than four points in the second set until Central suffered a series of hitting and serving errors that led to Huron growing its lead from 16-15 to 22-15.
A kill from Young and an ace from Ramsey Deming drew Central back within 22-17, but a Rounds kill and a lift on the Cobblers closed out the second set at 25-18.
‘We played well at times, and then we’d have three or four errors in a row,” Deming said. “It didn’t seem like we could bounce back from that.”
Mikena Moore had two early kills, setter Tenley Buddenhagen and Moore served up two aces each as Huron jumped out to an 11-1 lead early in the third set and took the third set 25-12 to close out the match.
“We dug ourselves a hole and just couldn’t come back,” Deming said. “Huron was super-quick on offense, and we just couldn’t get there with our blocking.”
Young had nine kills and seven service aces, and Nez totaled eight kills to lead Central’s offense. Deming had 19 set assists. Julia Russell ended the match with a team-high 16 digs.
“We did a different lineup every game so we can figure some things out for the next couple of weeks,” Coach Deming said. “Even against Sturgis earlier this week we were stagnant. We need to do something to mix us up a bit.”
Rounds finished with eight kills, Moore and Schlitz had six kills each and Emily Dale totaled five to pace the Huron attack. Moore had four of Huron’s 10 aces. Buddenhagen finished with 32 set assists.
“We had to bounce back and bounce back quickly after last night (versus Stevens),” Coach Buddenhagen said. “I’m not going to lie; we were disappointed. But the sun came up, we got up and went back to doing what we know we can do.”
Central (9-15) travels to Brandon for the East-West Challenge on Friday and Saturday. The Cobblers will play five matches over two days while there.
Huron (13-5) goes on the road to face top-ranked Watertown on Tuesday and hosts No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington on Friday.