A couple of outcomes were pretty much settled heading into Wednesday night’s wrestling dual between the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and the visiting Chamberlain Cubs at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The depth of the defending state champion Raiders would lead to a team victory. Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher, the No. 1 ranked high school heavyweight in the nation, would make short work of his opponent at 285.
Expectations were met as Stevens rolled to a comfortable 41-27 victory over Chamberlain despite an impressive performance by the Cubs in the upper weights. And Hutmacher did his part to lock down predictions with a 15-second pin of Raider freshman Victor Guerrero.
“Overall, we did a good job but as you can see at the top, we are still working to put the pieces together, and I’m hoping by the New Year we will have those kids better positioned,” Raider coach Travis King said. “And as for Hutmacher, there aren’t many guys who are going to last very long with him. He’s as strong as a bear and not only a great wrestler, but he’s a great person. He’s special and we won’t see another one like him for a long time.”
Raider seniors Cooper Voorhees (160) and Caleb Brink (170) took care of business as Voorhees remained undefeated at 8-0, and Brink improved to 7-1.
“I was expecting to get a win and I wanted to get a pin, but I took too much time on top,” Voorhees, the defending state champion at 160, said of his 18-6 major decision win over Chamberlain 9th grader Noah Hutmacher. “I couldn’t break him right away, and so I just kept taking him down (and cutting him loose). I didn’t execute very well. My coaches were telling me to cut him down and turn him, but I didn’t listen very well.”
Brink’s match with Remington Rossow (3-1 coming in) was a tough sledding adventure through the first period.
“I was trying to feel him out at first since I had never wrestled him before and see what he was doing and counter it,” Brink said of the first period before taking charge in the second. “I came in and he took a half-shot and I came out of it. It’s something we’ve been working on in the room, and then I took a quick reshot and made it work.”
Earlier, sophomore Jack Schoenhard gave Stevens a quick 6-0 advantage in the 106 pound opening match of the evening utilizing a takedown and arm lock to administer the quick fall (1:02) of Chamberlains’s Mckyle Weston.
The 113-pound match between Raider Caleb Richter and Cub Quinn Long was an evenly contested affair throughout. Scoreless after two periods, Richter executed a reversal in the final period to cop the 2-0 decision.
The 120-pound contest was competitive as well through one period with Raider Jacob McCormick (4-3) jumping up 2-0 over Dominic Santiago (3-1) via a single leg takedown. McCormick took control in the second period with an escape, takedown and back points to go up 8-0 through two periods and controlled the third period enroute to a 10-2 major decision.
Senior Darien Malone—6-1 and 2nd at the Mandan Lions tourney last weekend—was an easy win at 126 over Trey Neilan with a 3:35 second pin.
Chamberlain junior Gabe Skustad who came into the match undefeated at 5-0, put the Cubs on the board in the 132-pound match with a pin (2:40) of Raider 9th grader Corter Doney.
Balance was restored at 138 as Raider Riley Benson and Cub Cody Skustad went toe-to-toe with Benson holding a 5-4 advantage through two periods before Benson took control in the final period for the 7-4 decision.
“Riley and Jacob did a great job,” coach King stated. “Jacob McCormick is a first-year starter for us at 120. His opponent was ranked, but I had a good feeling about that match. He’s been with us a couple years, is a 10th grader and he’s going to get better. And I was excited about another 10th grader, Riley Benson. He wrestled a good kid at 138 and battled back in a 1-point match and scores a near-fall late and we win the match and that was another big win for us.”
Stevens expanded the team lead to 28-6 after junior Tyler Voorhees stuck Garret Ristau in 39 seconds at 145, and 9th grader Tanner Van Scoy continued the Raider pin parade at 152 with a 3:09 stick of Swade Reis.
Chamberlain exposed the Raider weakness in the upper weights sweeping the final four matches of the night.
Chamberlain’s Jasiah Thompson (5-0) defeated Raider True Synhorst, a returnee to wrestler as a senior after a couple of years off the mat, 5-1 at 185, and the Cubs won the final three matches by pin. Max Hawk over Colton Doney (1:40) at 195, Ruger Forester over Grayson Janssen (5:05) at 220, and, of course, Nash Hutmacher’s 15 second appearance at 285.
Though the outcome was not surprising, Chamberlain coach John Donovan was, nonetheless, delighted to have the opportunity to wrestle the defending Class A state champions.
“We appreciate the opportunity to come here and wrestle,” Donovan said. “A lot of the big schools don’t want to wrestle us. We are the smallest Class A school in the state, and we were honored that Stevens called us back and said they would love to have us come and wrestle.”
Both teams, as well as many of the top teams in South Dakota and surrounding states will be in action this weekend in the annual Rapid City Invite at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (2 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. on Saturday).