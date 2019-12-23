Hutmacher, March break Lewis’ pin record

Canton’s Kellyn March and Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher both broke South Dakota state record for consecutive pins over the weekend, a record previously held by Rapid City Stevens’ Randy Lewis that stood for over four decades.

March, wrestling at 138, ran his consecutive pin streak to 48 on Saturday while competing in the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational. He pinned Kaleb Buseman of Parker in 24 seconds to open the tournament before pinning Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley in the semifinals and Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson in the championship round.

Hutmacher, a heavyweight, recorded three pins Saturday during the Madison Invitational and now has 46 consecutive pins. He opened with a pin of Adrian Knutson of Groton Area in 35 seconds before pinning Jake Scheafer of Sioux Falls O’Gorman in 32 seconds and Jacon Frezell-McClint of Omaha Central in 1:19.

Lewis, who went 89-0 with 83 pins in three years wrestling at Stevens, set the state record for consecutive pins back in 1975 during a South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame career that included three state championships. His 45 consecutive pins was a national high school record at the time.

A four-time All-American, Lewis went on to win two NCAA national titles while wrestling for the University of Iowa and won a gold medal in the 1984 Olympic Games.