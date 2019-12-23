Hutmacher, March break Lewis’ pin record

Canton’s Kellyn March and Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher both broke South Dakota state record for consecutive pins over the weekend, a record previously held by Rapid City Stevens’ Randy Lewis that stood for over four decades.
March, wrestling at 138, ran his consecutive pin streak to 48 on Saturday while competing in the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational. He pinned Kaleb Buseman of Parker in 24 seconds to open the tournament before pinning Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley in the semifinals and Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson in the championship round.
Hutmacher, a heavyweight, recorded three pins Saturday during the Madison Invitational and now has 46 consecutive pins. He opened with a pin of Adrian Knutson of Groton Area in 35 seconds before pinning Jake Scheafer of Sioux Falls O’Gorman in 32 seconds and Jacon Frezell-McClint of Omaha Central in 1:19.
Lewis, who went 89-0 with 83 pins in three years wrestling at Stevens, set the state record for consecutive pins back in 1975 during a South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame career that included three state championships. His 45 consecutive pins was a national high school record at the time.
A four-time All-American, Lewis went on to win two NCAA national titles while wrestling for the University of Iowa and won a gold medal in the 1984 Olympic Games.
No. 5 South Carolina defeats No. 25 South Dakota 73-60
COLUMBIA, S.C. — LeLe Grissett scored 17 points — her third straight game in double figures — to lead the fifth-ranked Gamecocks to a 73-60 win over No. 25 South Dakota on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (12-1) took control midway through the opening period and while South Dakota (11-2) never let things get out of hand, it could not make a significant dent in the double-digit deficit.
As it did in beating Purdue and Duke by a combined 79 points the past two outings, South Carolina used speed and defense to keep the Coyotes on their heels.
South Carolina took control early with a 25-7 surge that spanned the first and second quarters. The run included a right-handed, three-quarter court-length heave — officially measured at 71 feet — from Tyasha Harris that swished home to close the opening quarter.
Ciara Duffy finished with a game-high 20 points for South Dakota before fouling out in the final quarter. The team's second-leading scorer coming in, Hannah Sjerven, was held to five points in 17 minutes because of foul trouble.
Hardnett's 3 lifts UMKC over South Dakota 78-75
VERMILLION — Jahshire Hardnett hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining for his only points of the game and Missouri-Kansas City slipped past South Dakota 78-75 on Sunday.
Jordan Giles made 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds to go to put the Kangaroos (7-7) up 75-73, but Ty Chisom answered with a jumper pull South Dakota even and set the stage for Hardnett.
Giles topped UMKC with 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor. Brandon McKissic hit 9 of his 11 shots and scored 19, while Rob Whitfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. UMKC shot 63% from the floor (31 of 49) and hit 6 of 13 from distance.
Tyler Hagedorn topped the Coyotes (9-5) with 29 points and nine rebounds. Cody Kelley hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Tyler Peterson added 11 points. South Dakota shot 49% overall (26 of 53) and sank 5 of 13 from distance.