A couple of lightning delays pushed action back a bit, but St. Thomas More’s Jacob Hyde was right there at the end Friday night in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.
Hyde, the defending Class A state champion in the 200-meter dash, finished a strong third in the Boys Special 200 in a talented field. Hyde finished in 22.07 seconds, just behind Joe Fahnbulleh of Hopkins Minn., in a fast 21.28 and Calob Larson of Bismarck-Legacy, N.D., in 22.01.
White River’s Nick Sayler was eighth in 23.63.
St. Thomas More’s Kaci Cooper ran in the Girls Special 800 and placed seventh in 2:19.25. Erin Palmer of Bismarck-Century won the race in 2:13.33.
Other area athletes that had a big night were Rapid City Stevens teammates Rylie Stonecipher and Samantha Sundby in the triple jump. Stonecipher was third at 35 feet, 10 ¾ inches, while Sundby was fourth at 35-8 ¾. Ellie Brozik of Winner won the event at 36-9 ½.
The Custer 4X800 relay team of Kadense Dooley, Ramsey Karim, Eva Studt and Mallory Delmont placed second in the Class A race in 9:47.46. Luverne, Minn., won the race in 9:35.24. Hill City was fourth at 10:02.40.
Alec Keffeler of Sturgis finished third in the triple jump at 43-0 ½ and Belle Fourche’s Jackson Tyndall was seventh at 42-6 ½.
Kellen Kortemeyer of Custer placed third in the shot put at 40-11 ¼ and Hill City’s Karlee Simmons was sixth in the 3,200 in 11:02.87.
In the college division, Keith Osowski of Black Hills State won the 3000-meter steeplechase in 9:17.97. Jordan Theisen of Black Hills State was second in the 800 in 1:51.623 and teammate Levi Fried was seventh in 1:54.1.
Cailey Roth of Black Hills State was second in the 800 (2:12.48), while Allan McDonnell won the triple jump (43-2 ¼) and was eighth in the high jump at 6-4 ¾.
Jordyn Huneke of Black Hills State was fifth in the women’s pole vault (12-9 ½), while teammate Whitney Scott was seventh, also at 12-9 1/2. Tori Moore of BHSU was fifth in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 10:51.85.
Jonathon Murray of South Dakota School of Mines was fourth in the 400 (48.96) and teammate Kevin Ptak was sixth at 50.06.
The meet for both high school and college picks up again today at Howard Wood Stadium.