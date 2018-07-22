When the I-90 Little League program was created around a year ago, All-Star team manager Charlie Christensen said he didn't know what to expect.
Turns out, he should have expected his team to compete for a state title.
I-90 topped the Sioux Falls All-Stars 5-3 at the Timberline complex in an elimination game of the South Dakota State Little League Tournament Sunday to advance to championship Monday, where it will have to beat the Canyon Lake All-Stars twice to claim a state title in its first year of existence.
"We’ve had some ups and downs out here but we played well today, I couldn’t be happier," Christensen said. "I’ve been around enough travel baseball to know what kinds of kids are out there and I know we’ve got some of those type of kids that can take it anywhere you want to go. I knew when we had this group that we sure as heck weren’t going to get beat up on.
"We had confidence but we don’t get to practice as much as some of these teams being as spread out as we are, but we have athletes and a good following, it works out for us."
Sioux Falls, the defending state and regional champions, were eliminated with the loss.
The league is made up of towns along the interstate from Chamberlain to Mitchell.
I-90 got off to a hot start, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning after Tyson Wentland and Dakota Munger scored on a passed ball. Sioux Falls responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning as Jack Smith scored on a single from Treyse Eastman, Charlie Hueners on a sacrifice fly from Sawyer Tolk and Eastman came around to score on a single from Tate Schafer.
I-90 responded with a run in the top of the third when Blake Larson scored on a single from Wentland.
On the mound, Munger was dominant through five innings. He gave up seven hits and didn't allow any runs after the three he gave up in the second inning.
Wentland came in for the save in the sixth, who Christensen referred to as 'Big Guy,' and registered two strikeouts and allowed no runs while shutting the door and sending I-90 into the title game.
The win sets up a rematch from earlier in the tournament when Canyon Lake topped I-90 11-1 Saturday.
The loss made Sunday's game a win-or-go-home game for I-90, but Saturday night Christensen said the team had a meeting where it decided to put the Canyon Lake game behind it.
"We had a team meeting last night and said ‘we don’t know what to expect out here but we can’t start hanging our heads and feeling like we got beat up on,’" he said. "We left bases loaded three times against them, we had two double plays that helped them get out of an inning and we were short pitching (Saturday), but now we’re back."
Canyon Lake was able to turn two double plays when I-90 had runners on base in the win Saturday. It will still be a tall-task for the upstart I-90, where one loss ends its season.
Still, Christensen says he thinks his team will be ready.
"They want to play them again," he said. "They put their pants on one leg at a time just like we do."
The first game will start at 5 p.m. and if necessary, the second game will begin at 7:30 p.m from the Timberline complex.