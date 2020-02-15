Ice-cold Central girls fall to Lincoln

Playing tough defense can only get you so far when when the shots aren't falling at all.

That was the case for the Rapid City Central girls' basketball team, as they fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln 47-24 Friday night at Nassz Gymnasium.

The Cobblers shot just .175 from the field (7-of-49) and hit two 3-pointers as the No. 3 Patriots overcame a slow start in a sloppy game to get the win.

"When you play that poorly offensively, you are not going to beat anybody at this level," Central coach Kraig Blomme said. "Defensively, we did get off to a great start, and we held them to 47 points, a team that scores a lot of points. We just were unable to get anything going offensively."

Central, which has now lost five straight games, actually came out and played well early, holding the Patriots to just one free throw in the first four and one-half minutes of the game.

Unfortunately for the Cobblers, they only scored four points themselves in that time span and never really got going on the offensive end.

Lincoln led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but used a 17-7 edge in the second to take control. The Cobblers scored just three points in the fourth on a late 3-pointer.