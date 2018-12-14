You just new it was would be be a good one.
Separated by about 20 miles of highway, the Todd County and White River girls' basketball teams have a natural rivalry. With three former Todd County players transferring to White River this season, it's more than that now.
It showed in the quarterfinals of the Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament on Thursday at Barnett Arena, as the Todd County held off White River 68-66 in a game that came down the final shot.
Todd County coach Bob Boyd Jr. said it was an emotional game for everybody.
"This is what the LNI is all about," Boyd said. "You take two teams that are 20 miles from each other, you have kids who know each other, and they come out and put on a display like this. It was just a great basketball game."
Sophomore Caelyn Valandra-Prue, senior Gabby Iron Heart and junior Jesyka Dillion all changed uniforms this season, with Valandra-Prue and Iron Heart both key contributors for the Lady Tiger varsity.
Valandra-Prue, nearly a 1,000-point scorer in her time at Todd County, had 26 points in leading White River, while Todd County senior Raven Cournyor also had 26 points.
White River led by as much as 13 points in the second half, only to see Todd County battle back to take an eight-point edge. The Lady Tigers chipped away and had the ball with under 10 seconds remaining with a chance to tie or win.
But the Todd County defense stopped Valandra-Prue's drive, and she kicked it out to Trinity White Hat, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
"I tell you what, White River is a heck of a team," Boyd said. "Caeyln Valandra-Prue is the real deal. We knew we had to play great defense to win this game. I know what she is like. We knew we had to put pressure on her, and the girls did that."
"It was exciting," countered White River coach Kristi Barnhart. "There was a lot of emotion going on with those kids. I'm sure they are all friends, but both teams wanted to win. You could tell, they battled back-and-forth and back-and-forth."
Cournoyer hit 9-of-13 from the field before fouling out late in the game. It was tough for her to watch the end, but she said she was still positive for her team.
"I believed in my teammates. I knew they could get it done," Cournoyer said.
Other than the final runs, neither team really built much of an edge, with White River up 33-30 at halftime. The Lady Tigers looked as if they would take control, leading 50-37 with 10:42 to play, but the Lady Falcons got two baskets from Cournoyer and later 3-pointers by Kelsie Herman (18 points) and Lacee Halligan to tie the game at 52-all. Seven straight points by Cournoyer and a 3-pointer by Alanis Murray put Todd County back in front 62-54 with 4:15 to play.
As was expected, the game still went down to the wire. Three straight buckets by Valandra-Prue tied the game at 62-all, but Halligan's put-back put Todd County back in the lead, a lead it never relinquished the rest of the way.
"This is about toughness. We're not the biggest team team in the tournament, but we have the biggest heart," Boyd said. "We believe we are one of the best teams. We have a bunch of seniors and they are going for it."
Cournoyer said they knew coming in it would be a hard game, but she said they believed in themselves. The hype, especially with the transfers, got them going, she said.
"No one believed in us this year," she said. "They thought because we lost a couple of players that we would struggle a little bit. But the thing is we have good players throughout our whole team. I knew we would come out with the win."
Trinity White Hat also had a big game for White River, 2-1, with 23 points.
"This is only our third game together as a group, so we're trying to figure our groove out, and I thought the kids did really well," Barnhart said.
The game, specifically the Cournoyer and Valandra-Prue battle, was a fun one to watch, despite being on the short end of the scoreboard, Barnhart said.
"They bring the level of play up for everybody," she said. "The guards for Todd County are fun to watch. They make so much happen and they are so quick. But we get to play them again sometime, and we're hoping for a different outcome. But I'd rather play a game like that every night than a 20 or 30-point blowout because it teaches the kids so much."
Todd County, 4-0, will now face Pine Ridge today at 3:30 p.m. in a semifinal game, while White River takes on Little Wound.
"We still have a long ways to go," Boyd said. "But we're excited."