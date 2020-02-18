Injury-riddled Cavaliers take care of Douglas

The injury bug has swarmed around the St. Thomas More girls basketball team this year, but the Cavaliers continued to take care of business Tuesday night during their 60-33 defeat of the Douglas Patriots at More’s gymnasium.
More coach Brandon Kandolin started the season with 23 players in STM’s programs, but now he’s down to 14 players. With the regular season a little over a week away, he’s hoping to get senior Kaci Cooper back, if her workouts this week go well and she’s cleared to play.
“We haven’t even been able to play freshman games the last week and a half,” Kandolin said after his team improved to 15-1. “We’re just hoping for no more injuries and Kaci being on the verge of coming back.”
Two things looked plenty healthy for the Cavaliers during Tuesday’s win.
Haleigh Timmer took on the scoring load for More, especially during the second quarter. Timmer, a junior guard, scored on outside jump shots, posting up with her back to the basket and on the drive. She knocked down 12 of her game-high 27 points in the second quarter, which ended with STM up 26-11.
The other part of More’s game that was clicking was its ball pressure. The Cavaliers pressed full court and hounded the Patriots when they did handle STM’s press. Douglas had only two field goals in the first half — a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer both by Alyssa Sandoval-Jimenez — and the Patriots turned the ball over 12 times during that span.
“As far as putting the pressure on and having some intensity at the start, it was pretty solid,” Kandolin said. “We were able to get some turnovers and get some easy baskets.”
“They put a lot of pressure on the ball and made us make decisions,” Patriots coach Duane Wince said. “We didn’t make good ones early. As the game went on, we had better composure, but their defense is really tough.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Nique Night Hawk and Makayla Grim cut STM’s lead to eight points. Then Timmer again got going on offense and the Cavaliers got some bench points from Scarlet Grimshaw and Jada Mollman. Though Douglas took better care of the ball against pressure, More still stretched its lead back to 19 points by the end of the third quarter.
Douglas (5-11) sits 16th in the Class AA with three games to play. The Patriots host Spearfish, which sits at No. 14 in the AA standings, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The top 16 teams qualify for the postseason. With games against No. 7 Brandon Valley and No. 5 Yankton coming up next week, the pressure is on Douglas to win Thursday against the Spartans (6-11).
“There’s just a few tenths of a point separating four or five teams,” Wince said. “We just have to take it one game at a time and put our best foot forward Thursday night.”
The Cavaliers (15-1) tip off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hot Springs before closing the regular season against Yankton and Brandon Valley on Feb. 28-29.