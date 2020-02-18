Injury-riddled Cavaliers take care of Douglas

The injury bug has swarmed around the St. Thomas More girls basketball team this year, but the Cavaliers continued to take care of business Tuesday night during their 60-33 defeat of the Douglas Patriots at More’s gymnasium.

More coach Brandon Kandolin started the season with 23 players in STM’s programs, but now he’s down to 14 players. With the regular season a little over a week away, he’s hoping to get senior Kaci Cooper back, if her workouts this week go well and she’s cleared to play.

“We haven’t even been able to play freshman games the last week and a half,” Kandolin said after his team improved to 15-1. “We’re just hoping for no more injuries and Kaci being on the verge of coming back.”

Two things looked plenty healthy for the Cavaliers during Tuesday’s win.

Haleigh Timmer took on the scoring load for More, especially during the second quarter. Timmer, a junior guard, scored on outside jump shots, posting up with her back to the basket and on the drive. She knocked down 12 of her game-high 27 points in the second quarter, which ended with STM up 26-11.