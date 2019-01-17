South Dakota School of Mines women’s volleyball coach Lauren Torvi has announced the addition of Jacey Koethe to the program for the 2019 season.
Koethe is a 6-foot-1-inch middle blocker from West Des Moines, Iowa, who competed at Dowling Catholic School. During her high school career she earned All-Conference and All-District Team honors as well as an All-State Honorable Mention nod and was selected to the All-CIML Second Team.
“Jacey is a very versatile athlete who will add a lot to our middle position. She is great in any position but we are confident she'll impact us in the middle immediately,” Torvi said.
In her final season, Koethe notched 268 total kills, had a .323 hitting percentage and averaged 2.63 kills per set to lead her team. She also tallied 70 total blocks on the season.
While attending South Dakota Mines, Koethe wants to pursue a degree in interdisciplinary science (pre-medicine).
Kandolin, Brummer honored by SDGA
Rapid City's Alex Kandolin and Mike Brummer are among six golfers to be honored as South Dakota Golf Association Golfers of the Year for their performances during the 2018 season.
Kandolin, a senior at St. Thomas More, was named Junior Female Golfer of the Year and Brummer was selected as the Senior Male golfer of the Year.
Kandolin, a South Dakota State University commit, won the SDGA Girls Junior Championship, was sixth at the Women's Amateur Championship, runner-up at the Class A State High School Championship and the points leader in the 16-18 girls West Region.
Brummer was runnerup at the Men's Senior Championship, runnerup at the Senior Two-Man Championship with partner Tommy Reynolds and advanced to the round of 32 at the Men's Match Play Championship.
Other state winners were: Jesse Talcott, Sioux Falls, Male Golfer of the Year; Karissa Guthrie, Pierre, Female Golfer of the Year; Jackie Witlock, Aberdeen, Senior Female Golfer of the Year and Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls, Junior Male Golfer of the Year.
Sioux Falls, SD-The National High School Athletic Coaches Association has named the 2019 NHSACA Coach of the Year Finalists from South Dakota. To be considered for this award a nominee has been determined to have outstanding coaching longevity and win-loss record, championship years, awards received and service to the coaching profession and to the athletes of the State of South Dakota.
As a finalist everyone will be honored at the National Awards Banquet to be held at the NHSACA 54th Annual Conference in Bismarck, ND on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the Ramkota Inn and Convention Center. This annual event is attended by athletic directors and coaches in 18 sports from throughout the United States.
Spearfish's Jim Hill finalist for soccer coach of the year
Spearfish boys' soccer coach Jim Hill has been named a finalist from South Dakota for the the 2019 Coach of the Year in soccer.
Other finalists include: Eric Pooley, Sioux Falls Lincoln, boys’ cross country; Jeff VanLeur, Bridgewater-Emery, football; Dawn Seiler, Aberdeen Central, girls’ basketball; Troy Sturgeon, Brandon Valley, girls’ track & field; Casie King, Sioux Valley,competitive cheer (special sports); Tom Krueger, Sioux Falls Lincoln, tennis; Shawn Lewis, Pierre, wrestling; Richard Donovan, Groton Area, assistant in boys’ sports; Cindee Mutchelknaus, Menno, assistant in girls’ sports; and Bill Clements, Dakota Valley, athletic director.
Georgia Adolph of Flandreau and Vic Godfrey of Watertown will be inducted into the NHSACA Hall of Fame at a noon luncheon June 25 at the Ramkota Inn and Convention Center in Bismarck, N.D.
Obanor, Weaver combine for 55 points; ORU beats South Dakota
TULSA, Okla. — Kevin Obanor and D.J. Weaver combined for 55 points and Oral Roberts held off South Dakota for a 77-74 victory on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-8 freshmen forwards from Houston each had career highs in the win. Obanor scored 31 points on 7-of-14 shooting, made 16 of 18 free throws and grabbed 11 rebounds. Weaver was 8 of 11 from the floor, made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Carlos Jurgens chipped in 14 points and Kerwin Smith had 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-13, 4-2 Summit League).
Obanor made two free throws to give Oral Roberts a 77-72 lead with 1:04 to play, and Tyler Peterson scored on a layup to pull South Dakota to 77-74 with 52 seconds remaining. Peterson missed a jumper with 15 seconds to go and Stanley Umude couldn't connect on a potential game-tying 3 with five seconds left.
Umude scored 21 points to lead South Dakota (8-10, 2-3). Peterson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Cody Kelley added 14 points with 10 boards.