COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Iowa State transfer Aidan Bouman to start for USD at Youngstown State

USD

South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman throws a pass during Saturday's game against Southern Illinois at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

 USD Athletics

Iowa State transfer Aidan Bouman has been named the University of South Dakota starter for its Saturday road matchup vs. Youngstown State.

Bouman has served as the backup quarterback for the first seven weeks of the season.

A former four-star high school prospect out of Minnesota, Bouman entered last week's game against Southern Illinois in relief of third-year starter Carson Camp down 14 points and led USD to a 27-24 victory.

The redshirt freshman completed 11 of his 17 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in the win — the entire tone of the offense changing after he entered the game.

South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson stopped short of saying when exactly USD would make a decision on who the starter was heading into the weekend, but agreed that it was something he wanted to be done a few days prior to kickoff. Immediately following his exit from the game, Nielson said Camp "was great."

People are also reading…

"Everybody wants to compete," Nielson said. "(But) on the sideline, he was super supportive."

The 2-5 Coyotes are seeking their first road win of the season this weekend.

