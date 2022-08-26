 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It’s time to kick off the Pro Football Challenge

  Updated
  • 0
By Mike Szvetitz, FrontPageBets

 

I’m Mike Szvetitz, the General Manager and Content Director for FrontPageBets , Lee Enterprises’ new national digital platform focused on sports betting and the industry surrounding it.

Every week I’ll be breaking down each NFL game and sharing my picks as part of our weekly, nationwide Pro Football Challenge contest.

Think you got the picks to click and stick!?! Then, let’s go.

Make your picks for every NFL game with a chance to win up to $50,000 for a perfect season. We will award one, national $100-winner per week. The nationwide season winner will have a chance to win $5,000.

The NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 8 with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Buffalo Bills in what promises to be a great game that kicks off the season.

Get your picks ready and sign up for the Pro Football Challenge - Click Here 

Contest rules apply. The promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. 18 years plus.

