Iverson out after 3 years as Cobbler football coach

Iverson, a U.S. history teacher at Rapid City Central, briefly told the Journal that he had some great memories with some great kids and staff.

"I tried my best to turn things around and came up short," he said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and hope for nothing but the best for Cobbler football and the kids involved with it."

Bauer said the school will begin the search process immediately of what they are looking for in an ideal candidate.

"An important factor for the next candidate will be having coaches employed in the school system. Seeing the kids in the hallways and building those relationships on a day to day basis is almost, if not more important than anything our coaches do on the field," Bauer said.

"Another factor will be implementing systems that fit our current student athletes and put them in the best position possible to be successful. These factors will play a large role in what will be highly preferred of our next football coach at Rapid City Central High School."

Iverson had been a Cobbler since 1992, first as the team's starting quarterback in the mid to late 1980s, then as an assistant coach since the 1992 season, including being a paid assistant for the last 15 years before taking over the head coaching position from Rob Sales after the 2016 season.