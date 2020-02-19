Iverson out after 3 years as Cobblers football coach

Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Wednesday that Erik Iverson will no longer be the head football coach, effective immediately.
Iverson’s tenure ends as the Cobbler head football coach after three seasons.
“We want to thank Coach Iverson for the time he has given to the Cobbler football program over the past three years and wish him the best in his future endeavors," Bauer said in a press release.
After a 2-8 first season in 2017, Iverson achieved his best success as head coach, as the Cobblers went 4-5 in the 2018 regular season, including a 19-18 upset of then No. 2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
The Cobblers would earn a postseason berth, but fell to eventual champion Brandon Valley 47-8 in the first round of the state playoffs.
This past season the Cobblers, riddled with injuries, finished 0-9 and was one of two Class AAA teams to not make the playoffs.
Central had a tough-luck start to the season, losing its first three games by a combined 15 points — 26-20 to Harrisburg, 20-18 to Aberdeen Central and 21-14 to Watertown. The Cobblers also lost to rival Rapid City Stevens 32-27, which was led by former Central head coach Steve Svendsen, who returned to Rapid City as the Raiders head coach.
Iverson’s head coaching record with the Cobblers was 6-23. Central had won just 13 games in the previous five seasons before he took over, including a winless 2015 season and one win in 2014.
Iverson, a U.S. history teacher at Rapid City Central, briefly told the Journal that he had some great memories with some great kids and staff.
"I tried my best to turn things around and came up short," he said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and hope for nothing but the best for Cobbler football and the kids involved with it."
Bauer said the school will begin the search process immediately of what they are looking for in an ideal candidate.
"An important factor for the next candidate will be having coaches employed in the school system. Seeing the kids in the hallways and building those relationships on a day to day basis is almost, if not more important than anything our coaches do on the field," Bauer said.
"Another factor will be implementing systems that fit our current student athletes and put them in the best position possible to be successful. These factors will play a large role in what will be highly preferred of our next football coach at Rapid City Central High School."
Iverson had been a Cobbler for several years, first as the team's starting quarterback in the mid to late 1980s, then as an assistant coach since the 1992 season, including being a paid assistant for the last 15 years before taking over the head coaching position from Rob Sales after the 2016 season.
Iverson was an assistant for five head coaches — Kim Nelson, Tim Cooper, Svendsen, Trent Pikula and Sales.
When he was named head coach in May 2017, Iverson was excited to put in an unique offense — a single wing — which relied heavily on deception, and at times basically without a standard quarterback behind the helm.
“I learned it from a guy at a coaches clinic 10 years ago," Iverson told the Journal when he took over. "I’ve watched from afar and he has had success and won state titles with the offense I am thinking about running. I showed it to the boys and I could see their level of excitement. It is the same type of program that we have — good athletic kids, but the lack of size. The offense caters to those types of players.”