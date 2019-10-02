For South Dakota saddle bronc rider, J.J. Elshere, the final weekend of the 2019 PRCA rodeo season ended with a bang. In more ways than one. With some good and some bad.
Entering the last weekend of the season (the PRCA rodeo season concluded Monday), Elshere was jockeying with fellow bronc riders Colt Gordon and Isaac Diaz for the final two spots in the Top 15 with a trip to the National Finals Rodeo on the line.
Needing a big effort in his final trip out of the chutes to earn his first trip to Vegas since the last of four NFR appearances in 2010, the 39-year-old Hereford area rancher punched his ticket to the rodeo’s big show on Friday night with an 84.5-point ride aboard Korkow Rodeo’s Broken Angel (and a $2,680 paycheck to assure the 15th and final qualifying spot) at the Corn Palace Challenge in Mitchell.
That was the good news. The bad: a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg resulting from a crash into the wall as the conclusion of the NFR clinching ride.
“In Mitchell, it’s a pretty small pen so it don’t take much to get to the other side and we got there and she didn’t really bash into the fence, but just kind of rubbed up against it to where I hooked a toe in it,” Elshere said on Monday while back home recovering from surgery in Rapid City on Saturday morning. “I got home early Saturday morning, about midnight or so, and then I had the surgery done about 11 o’clock Saturday morning. Not good, though I’m really thankful I was in Mitchell and not out in California somewhere.”
Despite the setback (and a suggested eight-week recovery period), Elshere remains optimistic that he will be fully recovered and ready to saddle up when the yellow chutes open at the Thomas Mack Arena in Las Vegas in December.
“I’m just planning on doing what the doctors say and not really push anything right now. Just get things right and let them tell me when it’s good to go,” said Elshere, who just missed out from a return trip to the NFR last year finishing 16th in world standings.
Elshere’s first NFR qualification since 2010 had to do not with an inability to compete at the highest level, but rather a decision to stay closer to home and family (Elshere and wife Lindsay are parents to five sons).
“I got buggered up there a little bit and was having some back problems and stuff,” Elshere said. “And then after we got the place here, I got to where I was just staying home more from being hurt. And it was just getting harder to want to be out there and going especially with the kids having more stuff. I just wanted to be a little closer to home.”
A big 4th of July, including a win at the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, rekindled thoughts of maybe chasing the dream one more time.
“It was right around the 4th of July which I kind of started to take off,” Elshere said. “And then in Colorado Springs (Pikes Peak or Bust rodeo) I won a pretty good check in the middle of July and that’s when it kind of kicked in that I better start trying a little bit.”
Try, and try well Elshere did, earning $90,811.49 on the season, good enough for 15th in the standings, some $1, 000 better than Texas cowboy, Isaac Diaz, the unlucky 16th place finisher.
“Luck, I guess,” Elshere said when asked about his continued success in the saddle when many bronc riders his age have hung up the spurs. “I don’t know for sure. I try to stay in shape, it’s not like I work out or anything, but I work and ride colts and kinda stay active. I’m pretty excited. It’s nice to be able to go again and have one more try at it since it’s about double (monies paid out) from what they use to pay.”
The next eight weeks will tell the tale though as the record already shows. Counting J.J. Elshere out too early might not be a good bet.