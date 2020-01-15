Jackalopes won't be ready for Expedition League 2020 season

In May the Expedition League, a summer college baseball league, announced that a team would be in Rapid City, where the league offices are located.

On Tuesday, Expedition League President Steve Wagner said that team was still at least one more year away. It isn't a problem with the league or the baseball fans in Rapid City, the Jackalopes simply don't have a suitable stadium where they can play.

Wagner said McKeague Field, the field the Jackalopes will likely call home, is in need of an investment of about $1 million to bring it up to Expedition League standards.

"McKeague is a great park," Wagner said. "It is a great setting. But we need to make some improvements to make sure it would meet the fan experience we expect."

Wagner said with the investment in adjacent Fitzgerald Stadium, he doesn't expect for the city to provide the money for improvements to McKeague Field anytime soon.

There is a meeting next Thursday to discuss renovation plans for Fitzgerald Stadium during an open house being held at the Post 22 American Legion baseball program's indoor hitting facility. Black Hills Sports Inc. will receive $5 million from the city's capital improvement fund and Vision Funds.