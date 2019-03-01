SPEARFISH -- The success of a program can be measured by how it improves from year to year, and Friday against its biggest rival, the Black Hills State University men's basketball team took a large step in the right direction.
With a 69-61 win over South Dakota School of Mines at the Young Center, the Yellow Jackets clinched a top four seed in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament, meaning it will host a first round game.
BHSU will host Colorado Mesa Tuesday.
"I think we feel like we've had a pretty strong year," BHSU coach Ryan Thompson said. "This game means a little bit more than the rest of them, and they're playing good basketball, and they played well tonight, so it was a great way to finish the regular season."
Stefan Desnica led the Yellow Jackets and all scorers with 23 points, Makaleb McInnis had 14 points and Tyler Oliver had 10.
For Mines, Logan Elers had 15 points, Jacob Anastasi had 14 and Troy Brady had 10.
The game didn't start out the way it finished, as Mines jumped out to a early 17-5 lead. The Yellow Jackets responded with a 17-0 run of their own and at halftime led 34-30.
"We were just composed. Coach teaches that every day," Oliver said. "We didn't start out the way we wanted to, but we finished the way we wanted to."
In the second half, BHSU didn't let up, outscoring the Hardrockers 35-31.
"We try to spread the floor because we have a lot of shooters out there and it's hard to take one guy away," Thompson said. "At times we'll have five players on the floor who can shoot the 3 really well, so we certainly feed off that."
BHSU was 26-of-52 from the field for 50 percent, and 15-of-28 from 3-point range for 53.6 percent.
"That's the challenge, and we try to talk about what it's important and its the details, it's what we do every night," Thompson said. "At the end of the day we're playing basketball and we have to focus on the little things that go into playing winning basketball."
BHSU is now 16-10 overall and 15-7 in the RMAC. Mines season ends with the Hardrockers at 12-18 and 9-13 in the RMAC.
Mines women knock off Yellow Jackets
On the women's side, Mines upset Black Hills State 71-62 behind 28 points from Taylor Molstad, closing the season out with three straight wins.
“It always feels good to win, but it feels even better when you knock off a very good Black Hills State team,” Mines coach Ryan Larsen said. “It feels better with the way we were able to finish the year with seven healthy bodies and go on a three-game win streak against three good teams. That’s what is most important.”
The Hardrockers close the season 13-13 and 10-12 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They ended the season with wins against Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado School of Mines and BHSU.
The loss drops the Yellow Jackets to 16-10 on the season and 12-10 in the conference. Black Hills State, though, snuck into the RMAC Tournament, where it will be the No. 8 seed and travel to face Colorado Mesa in the first round.
"Give Tech a ton of credit. I thought they were really good and they were on it tonight. I just didn’t feel like we got any flow offensively, or at least not much," BHSU coach Mark Nore said. “Defensively, we didn’t have the same energy that we needed. I thought they earned this win and played well.”
Behind Molstad’s hot shooting, the Hardrockers jumped out to a 10-7 lead early, and at the end of the first quarter led 14-13.
Molstad really started to heat up in the second quarter, as he scored 19 of her 28 points in the second, including a lay-up at the buzzer, and Mines led 37-29 at halftime.
She finished with 22 points in the first half, which included 4-of-7 from behind the 3-point line,she ended 4-of-9 from behind the arc and 8-of-15 from the field.
“She put us on her back for the last two weeks and carried us. I think a lot of it was the players making the season what it was for Taylor. I can’t say enough things about Taylor Molstad. We’re going to miss her a ton,” Larsen said. “She was our culture coordinator for us in the locker room.”
Sami Steffeck also had 15 points for Mines, including her 72nd 3-pointer of the season, which is a Mines record.
Anna Combaila also had 12 points for the Hardrockers.
BHSU was led by Morgan Koepsell who had 19 points and Rachel Wientjes who had 16.
At the end of the third quarter the Mines lead was extended to 53-43 and although BHSU outscored it 19-18 in the fourth, the damage was done.
The season series was split after BHSU topped Mines 70-43 in December, but Larsen said a win like that at the end of the season can have effects into the next season.
“This was a great culture building year for us because of the adversity we had to overcome,” Larsen said. “We didn’t care about our circumstances we just focused on ourselves and getting better. As hard as it is to get there, it’s harder to sustain so we have to remember what it took to get there.”
Anna Haugen had 16 rebounds for the Hardrockers coming off of being named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week last week. For the game, Mines outebounded BHSU 38-35.
Larsen admitted that the season wasn’t as successful as he wanted it to be, but it was a season he believes the Hardrockers can build on.
“We didn’t reach a lot of goals that we had set out for ourselves but we probably but we made the most out of it,” Larsen said, “We figured it out and started to play with much more effort and execution offensively and defensively, was much, much better and they had a lot of fun because we were playing well.”