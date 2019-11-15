Though athletic contests between South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State come with plenty of incentive built in, Friday's clash at the King Center in Rapid City carried an added inducement for both teams as well.
The Yellow Jackets were looking to earn a spot in next week’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament, while the Hardrockers were hoping to close out the season with a win and reap some bragging rights after a loss to the Yellow Jackets in Spearfish in early October.
Black Hills State garnered the bonus points, outlasting South Dakota Mines 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 in a match in which each set was competitively played.
With the win, Black Hills State nailed down seventh place in the RMAC standings and clinched a spot in the conference tournament which begins on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets (12-14, 10-8 in conference) will be on the road with the likely opponent Metropolitan State University Denver.
After dropping the first set to the Hardrockers largely due to a rash of attack errors at critical times, the Yellow Jackets, though struggling at times, summoned just enough offense when needed to bounce back to win the final three sets.
“Honestly, from our end it was just an error management situation,” said Yellow Jacket coach Kristin Carmichael, who has been a part of Mines rivalry matches both as a player and coach. “It’s been a little bit of an issue for us, and I thought we did really well with that tonight.”
The second set was a seesaw affair as well with the Yellow Jackets gaining a bit of separation at 12-8 following an instant replay review reversed a double-hit call. The cushion was short-lived as the Hardrockers rallied from a 15-10 deficit via a strong service game by libero Anna Thomas to draw within one at 15-14.
A block by Yellow Jacket sophomore middle hitter Mariah Robinson ended the run and kills by former Belle Fourche high school standout Sierra Ward and Kinda Cerrone, and a couple of blocks helped to close out the set to draw even.
The third set mirrored the set one and two with six tie scores and three lead changes before big hits by Madison Hoopman and blocks by Hoopman and Laurel Lech followed by a Hardrocker service and attack errors closed out the set 25-21 as the Yellow Jackets grabbed a two to one lead in sets.
“Blocking as always been one of our things,” Carmichael said. “We try to be aggressive at the net and we’ve really worked hard this season to help with our offense, and I thought it scored points for us tonight."
Though the fourth and final set didn’t have as many lead changes with Black Hills quickly overcoming an early disadvantage and then fighting off numerous Hardrocker comebacks, the largest lead enjoyed by the Yellow Jackets came at 17-14 following a left-side spike down the line by Hoopman, who had a game high 13 kills in the match.
“I definitely credit that to our setters — Tess Thomas (22 assists) and Laurel Lech (20) and passers,” Hoopman said. “They were giving me great balls all night, and they do that in practice and push me to get better. And we have a lot of other good hitters on this team so teams can’t just focus on me.”
Kills by Ward and Robinson extended the Yellow Jacket lead to 22-16 and a Hardrocker service error, a left side power alley blast from Peyton Bodemann, and an attack error by Hardrocker standout Dana Thomson closed out the match 25-19.
The versatile Yellow Jacket attack also saw Ward with 10 kills, while Kindra Cerrone and Laurel Lech chipped in with eight apiece and Mariah Robinson added seven. They were aided considerably by the back row digging efforts of libero Haedyn Rhoades.
“My team does a really good job of setting up the block so I kind of know where to go,” Rhoades said of her 25 digs. “Other than that I’m just trying to get a hand on the ball and do the best for my team. Defense is so important. I think some people just see the offensive end of volleyball and watching people take good swings, but I thought our blocking and defense was really good tonight.”
The Yellow Jackets showed the ability to neutralize Thomson, who came into the contest leading the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in kills (447), a total that ranks fourth overall in Division II volleyball. Stout work at the net limited Thomson to 12 kills in the match.
“Our best blocker, Sierra Ward, ended up being on her just because of the way the lineups worked out,” Carmichael said. “Dana is really capable of going off and tonight I thought we handled her pretty well defensively.”
Caryn Hazard added 10 kills for the Hardrockers, Kassie Luce led the team in assists with 19 and libero Anna Thomas had a game high 26 digs.
“Black Hills is a very scrappy team,” Hardrocker coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka said. “They don’t let many balls hit the floor, and they are a very frustrating team to play. They certainly contributed to our turning in one of the worst offensive games we have played. Anna Thomas had an incredible game for us and kind of kept us in the game at times. I thing she is one of the best liberos in the conference if not the best.”
A very young South Dakota Mines team — 12 freshman and sophomores —closed out the season with a 11-16 season record and 7-11 in the RMAC.