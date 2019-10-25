The Black Hills State University volleyball team scored a 3-2 win in what was a back-and-forth affair with Adams State Friday night in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets opened with a 25-20 win in the first set, before the Grizzlies tied it up at one set apiece with a 25-23 win in the second.
After Adams State won the third set 25-21 to make it 2-1, BHSU battled back to win the fourth 25-14.
The Yellow Jackets sealed the victory with a 15-10 win in the deciding set.
Sierra Ward led the way for BHSU with 19 kills, Madison Hoopman added 15 kills and the duo of Mariah Robinson and Kindra Cerrone chipped in with 11 apiece.
Tess Thomas finished the match with 37 assists, Laurel Lech added 36 assists and Haedyn Rhoades had 42 digs.
Black Hills State (9-11) will close out the weekend when it matches up with Fort Lewis College today at 5:30 p.m.
Fort Lewis rallies to beat Mines
Fort Lewis rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat South Dakota Mines 3-2 in Rapid City Friday night.
The Skyhawks won the first set 25-23, before the Hardrockers took the next two 25-16 and 25-17.
Fort Lewis won a hard-fought 29-27 fourth set and carried that momentum to win the fifth 15-9.
Dana Thomson had a huge match for Mines as she finished with 25 kills and 19 digs.
Shyann Bastian led the team in assists with 32, Kassie Luce added 31 assists and Anna Thomas finished with 44 digs.
South Dakota Mines (9-12) hosts Adams State tonight at 6 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Mines men's soccer shut out by Mesa
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team played a solid first half of action Friday afternoon against Colorado Mesa, but a big second half lifted the Mavericks over the visiting Hardrockers, 4-0, during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mines finished the game with three total shots, two on goal, while CMU tallied 11 shots, five on goal. George Martinez and Brenden Sherwin were both credited with scoring opportunities.
Tyler Ring played all 90 minutes in goal and suffered the loss but did earn one save on the afternoon.
Women's Soccer
Colorado Mines cruises past Yellow Jackets
Despite strong defensive efforts, the Black Hills State University soccer team fell to the Orediggers 5-0 Friday evening.
Colorado School of Mines (13-2-1, 9-1-1), second in conference standings, put up a relentless barrage on the Yellow Jackets defense. They recorded 35 shots and 20 shots on goal. BHSU goal keeper Teagen Hartley faced all 35 shots and managed an impressive 15 saves.
Katie Nielson led the offense with two shots while Ella Goodman, Caitlin Kelly, and Brianna Tudor all recorded a shot on goal.
The Yellow Jackets (3-9-1) will play their final home game of the season Sunday when they host Colorado Christian.