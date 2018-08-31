The Black Hills State University football team would like nothing more than play the spoiler role when the Yellow Jackets help Chadron State College open the new Elliott Field at Don Beebe Stadium tonight in Chadron, Neb.
Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Black Hills State head coach John Reiners, who played at Chadron State and coached there for 15 years before moving to Spearfish with current Eagle head coach Jay Long (who led BHSU before returning to Chadron), is excited about the matchup.
There’s plenty to be excited about.
“There’s the new stadium and all of the hype for them is going to add to the atmosphere,” Reiners said. “Our fans will travel well, so that will add to it. You have a great crowd that Chadron will bring. It’s the first game of the season, a rivalry game; you can keep going on and on.”
It’s also a rivalry game right off the bat. And not to be outdone, it’s the first night home game for the Eagles since the 1976 season.
“It all adds up to a great college football game,” Reiners said.
Long said he knows the atmosphere will be vibrant and the Eagles will have to focus on football, not the hoopla.
"We can't be so high that we forget about our main task, which is to follow our game plan and play Eagle football," Long said. "We've had a really good fall camp, haven't had any significant injuries, appear to have excellent depth and are anxious to start playing."
For the Yellow Jackets, their 2016 breakout season (7-4 after 0-11 2015) was spoiled by a tough 4-6 campaign in 2017.
Tonight’s game is the fruition of everything since the disappointment of last season for BHSU; from winter conditioning, to spring ball, to summer workouts and to fall camp.
“Now you get that product on the field that you have been working so hard on,” Reiners said. “We’re eager to get on the field and get this season started.”
The Eagles, 6-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 6-5 overall, return much of their offense from last season, led by sophomore quarterback Dalton Holst, who threw for 2,337 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“Offensively they will be potent. They have a veteran line back, their quarterback is back and they also have a capable backup in TD Stein,” Reiners said. “Although they lost their starting running back, both running backs played last year. Their receivers are very talented and experienced.”
The Jacket linebackers will look to slow down the Eagles. Seniors Luis Bach, Austin Goddard and Jack Mazurie, and junior Jarrell Ganaway lead the way.
“On defense our linebackers have two, if not three years of experience, so that is a strength of our team,” he said. “Our secondary, too. Drew Hebel and Josh Gurnaby, and we have very capable cornerbacks in Chris James and Dimitri Butts.
Up front senior Kolten Johnson has some experience, but not at a starting role.
“It not like we are playing guys up front that have never played, just a lot in new roles,” he said.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets return three-year starting quarterback Ryan Hommel, who is looking to close his career on a good note after some up-and-down times. Hommel threw for 2,186 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
“We know what we have when it comes to our quarterback,” Reiners said. “We are excited about what he brings to the table. We lost the best running back on paper that Black Hills State has ever had in Phydell Paris, but I have a lot of confidence in Payten Gilmore, and he mentored under Phydell for two years. He absorbed everything and he is just waiting to come out of the chute.”
The Jackets lost three starting wide receivers, but Reiners said they have some players who played valuable minutes, including Dylan Reiners, Markez Boykin and Trey Fleming. Junior Eriq Swiftwater returns after an injury and will be at tight end, with Zane Lindsey a two-year starter at the position.
“What we have to look at to put the pieces together is up front. We lost some guys up front, but we have some capable returners in Joe Moraga and Clayton Dry,” Reiners said.
Turnovers and takeaway will be one of the biggest factors in this game, Reiners said.
“Last year we made some mistakes early and didn’t get the takeaways and had some turnovers that created some points,” he said. “We have to maximize every possession we have, and we have to try to steal a couple from them.”