There's an old sports saying that it is tough to beat a team three times in a season, and that proved to be accurate for the Black Hills State University men's basketball squad.
The Jackets fell to New Mexico Highlands University 79-66 Saturday night in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament championship game in golden, Colorado.
Black Hills State, which defeated the Cowboys twice during the regular season, knocked off top seed Colorado School of Mines Friday night after the nationally-ranked Orediggers had downed the Jackets in two earlier games.
On Saturday, the Cowboys basically did to the Jackets what BHSU did to Mines the previous night — get hot offensively in the second half.
After hitting 15 3-pointers against Mines, the Yellow Jackets were not anywhere near as accurate Saturday, hitting just 6-of-26 from beyond the arc. BHSU hit just 38 percent from the field overall.
Highlands, meanwhile, shot 47 percent from the field and hit eight 3-pointers.
Gerad Davis got the Cowboys (22-9) on the board first, and NMHU opened the game on a 7-2 run. The Yellow Jackets remained within touching distance, and with 8:18 remaining in the first, Dez Stoudamire nailed a 3-pointer to put BHSU up, 22-20. However, the Cowboys led 34-27 at halftime.
Highlands then broke way in the second half, leading by as much as 19 points, to celebrate its first-ever RMAC men's basketball title.
Davis led the Cowboys with 21 points, while Raquan Mitchell had 17 points.
Makaleb McInnis led the Yellow Jackets (18-11) with 16 points. He also had seven rebounds and six steals. Antonio Capley finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Stefan Desnica chipped in 13 points.
Desnica and Stoudamire were named to the RMAC All-Tournament Team.
The Jackets will wait and see if they have an outside shot at earning an at-large bid for the NCAA Division II Tournament with the selection show at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
With the win, Highlands automatically qualifies for the tournament.
Top seed Mesa wins RMAC women's tourney
Colorado Mesa was able to defend its home court with a 67-50 win over No. 2 seeded Westminster Saturday night in the RMAC/Under Armour Women’s Basketball Tournament in Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mesa led the entire way as senior Jaylyn Duran led all scorers by hitting 11-of-15 from the field and 27 points. Teammate Sydni Brandon was named Tournament MVP after two stellar performances that included a huge three-quarter three-pointer at the end of the third.
Westminster, appearing in its first-ever RMAC title game, was led by Kaitlin Toluono and Olivia Ellis, who each scored 12 points.
The Mavericks will receive the automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Tournament and the Griffins will seek a spot in the tournament as well. The teams will find out their seed and opponents as the 64-team field Sunday night during the NCAA Selection Show.