SPEARFISH — Ever since it joined the NCAA Division II ranks, the Black Hills State men's basketball program has been checking off boxes on its way to becoming a program to contend with in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Tuesday, in the quarterfinals of the RMAC/Under Armour Tournament, the Yellow Jackets checked off another box, their first conference tournament win.
Behind 28 points from Dez Stoudamire, No. 4 seed BHSU topped No. 5 seed Colorado Mesa 73-70 Tuesday night at the Young Center.
The win sets up a match up on the road Friday against No. 1 seed Colorado School of Mines, which defeated No. 8 seed Adams State 82-70 Tuesday night, in the semifinals.
The goal at the start of the season for the Yellow Jackets was to host a playoff game, and BHSU did more than that.
"It's easy to get complacent and feel like you've reached a goal and to stop going for the next thing, but what we've told our team all year is, 'Let's reach our potential, let's get better every day, and focus on one day at a time,'" Yellow Jackets coach Ryan Thompson said. "I think for the most part we've really bought into that approach."
What started as a post-dominated game went outside, as Antonio Capley scored the first six points for the Yellow Jackets, but Stoudamire took over after that.
He went 6-for-12 from 3-point range for the game, as BHSU once led 21-13 with eight minutes to go in the first half.
"I kind of get into a mode, it's almost like I'm blacking out," Stoudamire said. "It's just one of those things where you know it's going in. I was just hot and they kept giving it to me. It was one of those things where I felt like I couldn't miss."
It would be much closer from there, as Mesa went on a seven-point run to pull to within one, and stayed there until with under six minutes to go, a 3-pointer from Brandon Hoffer gave the Mavericks their first lead of the game at 30-28.
That lead wouldn’t last long, as two Stoudamire 3-pointers put the Yellow Jackets back in the lead, which they would still have at halftime, 39-35.
To start the second half, Stoudamire hit two more 3-pointers, but Mesa fed the ball inside and scored on five of the first six possessions to take a 45-44 lead.
The two teams would stay neck-in-neck until the final moments of the game, with 4:25 to go the Yellow Jackets led 63-60.
"They just battled, I think that's the best word to use," Thompson said. "I felt like it was a back-and-forth game the whole night. You just have to focus on controlling what you can control, play really hard and I think we did a good job of that tonight."
With less than a minute to go, Capley hit two free throws, followed by Makaleb McInnis making two from the line with less than 10 seconds remaining. When Stoudamire hit two more with 1.2 seconds left closed the scoring.
"We had multiple guys step up," Thompson said. "It's a different game if any of those guys miss any of those. Sometimes we complicate it, but it's a pretty simple game. You have to knock shots down and sometimes it comes down to free throws."
In addition to Stoudamire's performance, BHSU was sparked by 14 points from Tyler Oliver, 11 from McInnis and 10 each from Capley and Stefan Desnica.
The Yellow Jackets shot 46.4 percent on 26-of-56 from the field, while Mesa was 27-of-56 for 48.2 percent. Free throws played a big factor, as BHSU was 11-of-13 for 84.6 percent and Mesa was 11-of-18 for 61.1 percent.
"It shows that we don't break under the moment," Stoudamire said of the Yellow Jackets' clutch free throws. "I think we did pretty good not turning on each other when things went wrong, and I think that fed into the very end."
The last time the two teams played was Jan. 5 down in Mesa, the Mavericks got the best of BHSU 78-74.
Tuesday wasn't just about winning the first playoff game at the Division II level in program history, there was also a revenge factor because of that January game.
"We've had a lot of history with them," Thompson said. "I think this game is always a heated one and one that our guys always dial into, and then losing earlier this year and the playoff game; there was a lot that went into this game and our guys certainly had a competitive edge going."
Stoudamire echoed his coaches' sentiments.
"The first time we played them a lot of guys didn't play as well as they could have played," he said. "We did really well in this game, a lot of guys stepped up in big moments."
The game between BHSU and Colorado Mines will tip off at 6 p.m.