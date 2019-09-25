The Black Hills State University football team will look to put four quarters together in search of its first win of the season today when the Yellow Jackets host Adams State.
Kickoff at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish is set for 1 p.m.
So far this season the Yellow Jackets have played well in two of their eight quarters. In fact, it was their first two quarters of the season against Chadron State, as BHSU led 17-0 at halftime on Sept. 7 at home.
Since then, Black Hills State has been outscored 100-21 in the last six quarters — 48-14 in the second half against Chadron State and 52-7 last week at Colorado School of Mines.
"We just have to get back to playing football like we know how," BHSU coach John Reiners said. "We showed it in the first half versus Chadron, and then we got away from that."
Reiners said the main thing at this time is getting their confidence back. The second half Chadron State rally hurt them going into Colorado School of Mines.
"We knew those two early games would be tough, and we would have to play very well," he said. "Unfortunately we only played well for two out of the eight quarters. Now we have to get back."
In the loss to No. 17 Colorado Mines, Andrew Tovar threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, while Kielar Harpham caught five passes for 52 yards and a score. Defensively, Josh Gurnaby led BHSU with 13 tackles, including one for a loss. Lathen Stevens had eight tackles and forced a fumble. Jacob Parks put five of his eight punts inside the 20, averaging 43.2 yards per punt.
The Grizzlies are 1-1 on the year, losing to Colorado School of Mines, 41-10, to open the season, before defeating New Mexico Highlands, 41-27.
John Buksa gets the majority of snaps at quarterback. He is 37-of-76 passing for 613 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.
"Adams State is a very good opponent, they are going to come in and throw the ball very well," Reiners said. "They have a couple of guys on the front line on defense that wreak havoc, but we match up in some areas, and in areas that we can have success and play like we know how."
Hardrockers heading to Canada
The South Dakota School of Mines football team heads north to Canada for a non-conference game against the Simon Fraser Clan in Burnaby, British Columbia, Saturday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Mines is looking for its first win of the season after a tough season-opening loss to Colorado Mesa (37-33), followed by a loss to Western Colorado University last week (27-7).
"Now it's time to turn the page and we are ready for a unique trip to Simon Fraser," said Mines coach Zach Tinker. "A lot of these players have not been in an environment like this, but it is a great opportunity for our team and we are excited about the trip."
The Clan are also looking for their first win of the season, falling to Portland State University, 70-7, and then got overwhelmed by Angelo State University, 68-7.
Saturday will be the home opener for Simon Fraser.
Individually for the Hardrockers, junior transfer Ahmad Lewis leads the team in rushing with 154 yards on 40 carriers.. Carson Hunt has 104 yards receiving to pace Mines.
Quarterback Spencer Zur is 27-of-54 passing for 304 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. Thomas Crease is 3-of-16 for 38 yards.
The defense is led by Cole Peterson with 27 total tackles, including a sack, while Kyante Christian has 17 tackles and Justin Broekemeier 16 tackles.
Chadron State travels to Fort Lewis
After a tough loss to Colorado State-Pueblo (42-21), the Chadron State Eagles are looking to get back on track Saturday at Fort Lewis University.
Kickoff is set for noon in Durango, Colo.
The Skyhawks are led by quarterback Jake Lowry, who is just 17-of-39 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Transfer wide receiver Isaac Leppke, who previously played at both the Universities of New Mexico and Wyoming, caught 41- and 13-yard touchdown passes last Saturday as the Skyhawks took a 14-0 first half lead against Dixie State.
Like the Eagles, Fort Lewis is now 1-1. The Skyhawks visited New Mexico Highlands to open the season on Sept. 7. About four minutes into the game Fort Lewis scored from the 4-yard line after linebacker Darrian Stickney had returned an interception 51 yards. Fort Lewis also made the extra point and wound up winning 7-0.
Following two lightning delays, the game was suspended midway in the second quarter, which also was about six hours after it had kicked off.
Initially, it was announced that the game had been cancelled and neither team had won or lost. But the RMAC searched its rules and determined that the team with the lead when play is suspended and cannot be resumed the next day is the winner.
Fort Lewis fell to Dixie State 23-14 in its home opener last Saturday.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Dalton Holst, who is 43-of-74 for 620 yards and six touchdowns. Eijah Myles has 196 yards rushing and three touchdowns.