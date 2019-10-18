The Black Hills State University football will look for its first winning streak of the season when it faces winless New Mexico Highlands today in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Jackets, 2-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 2-4 overall, are coming off a big 48-28 win over rival South Dakota School of Mines last weekend in Spearfish.
In the win over the Hardrockers, Payten Gilmore led the way with 134 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Chance Eben passed for 211 yards and two scores.
Gilmore leads the Jackets this season with 326 yards, while Nolan Susel is right behind at 298 yards.
Eben, who began the season as the third-string quarterback, is 44-of-75 passing in three games for 529 yards and four TDS.
New Mexico Highlands fell to No. 14 Colorado School of Mines 42-14 last Saturday. The Cowboys are 0-5 in league and 0-5 overall.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Hardrockers hit the road to face Adams State
The South Dakota School of Mines football team is off to Colorado this weekend for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup against the Adams State Grizzles. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Alamosa, Colorado.
Mines (1-5, 0-4) is looking for its first conference win, coming off the tough loss to rival Black Hills State.
Adams State (3-3, 3-3) is on a two-game slide, falling to Chadron State 42-23 last Saturday after leading 16-0.
The Grizzlies are led by quarterback John Buksa, who has completed 111-of-220 passes for 1,585 yards, 15 TD passes and nine interceptions. The ground attack is led by Duson Sproles with 308 yards on 83 carries and one touchdown.
Wide receiver Tariq Bitson is having a huge season with 10 touchdown receptions on 42 catches for 930 yards.
For Mines, Ahmad Lewis paces the team with 635 yards on the ground off 148 carries and four TDS. He ranks second in the conference, averaging 105.8 yards per game.
The Hardrocker defense has scored a touchdown in all but one game this season — reaching the end zone seven times — leading the conference.
Chadron State to host Texas Permian Basin
The Chadron State College Eagles broke a four-game losing skid last week with a big comeback victory over Adams State and will take a step out of the RMAC when it hosts the University of Texas - Permian Basin with a noon kickoff.
In just its fourth season as a program, Permian Basin football has been 2-9 in each of its first three seasons. This season, the Falcons are 2-4 with wins over Wayland Baptist 60-7 in the season-opener and Northern Michigan 40-24 the following week. Permian Basin is 0-4 in the Lone Star Conference.
Four quarterbacks have shared playing time. The most experienced is senior Cameron Mathis, who threw for 400 yards against Angelo State as a freshman in 2016 and has played in five games this fall, connecting on 22 of 42 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
During the last two games, Cameron Leake, a 5-11, 165-pound freshman, has completed 26 of 54 passes for 286 yards, but has also been intercepted seven times.
For Chadron State, quarterback Dalton Holst continues to have a strong season, as he is 141-of-255 passing for 1,818 yards, 17 TDs and five interceptions.
St. Thomas More graduate Cole Thurness has 42 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns, while Stevann Brown leads the CSC ground attack with 348 yards.