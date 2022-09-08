Jackets set to open home slate against William Jewel

Black Hills State struggled to get in a rhythm offensively on the road in a 17-2 win over NAIA foe Dickinson State in its season opener last Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets managed 360 yards of total offense and moved the chains on 5 of 13 3rd-down conversion attempts. On defense, however, Black Hills State stood strong, did not allow an offensive score and intercepted a pair of passes.

BHSU (1-0) returns to action in its home opener against William Jewell (0-1) at noon Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

Last time out

BHSU relied on staunch defense to knock off Dickinson and start the season with a 17-2 road win.

William Jewell dropped its season opener in a 37-14 loss last Thursday to Colorado Mesa at Greene Stadium in Liberty, Missouri.

Series history

Black Hills State is 1-0 against Jewell all-time, after it claimed the first-ever matchup between the two squads on Sept. 11, 2021. The Yellow Jackets won that game 31-21 at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Scouting the opponent

Jewell struggled offensively against Colorado Mesa last week, but showed promise on defense against a Division II powerhouse.

The Cardinals managed just 158 yards of total offense against the Mavericks and fumbled three times.

Cardinals quarterback C.J. Ward completed 13 of 27 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown. Keaundre McCollough led the way on the ground with nine carries for 38 yards and Taylor Eggers added six carries for 27 yards.

The Cardinals forced three interceptions against the Mavericks, the second most in the nation after one week of the DII season. Kwesi Hooks, Ethan Reynolds and Sean Mitchell each hauled in an INT and Hooks returned his for a 60-yard touchdown.

Scouting BHSU

BHSU started slow in its win over Dickinson State last week and struggled to find an identity on offense until the third quarter, but looked strong on defense in the contest.

Returning starter Chance Eben and senior Aiden Willard shared quarterback duties against the Blue Hawks.

Eben trotted out first and completed 5 of 10 passes for 30 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and carried the ball three times for -7 yards. Willard completed 13 of 17 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Nolan Susel looked impressive at tailback with 22 carries for 116 yards and three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Mitch McKibbin and Hassan Williams stood out at receiver with three catches for 90 yards and a TD and five catches for 80 yards respectively.

Defensively the Yellow jackets recorded nine tackles-for-loss for 56 yards and five sacks for 35 yards. Zaine Hood recorded one sack and two tackles for loss. Ryder Blair and Jayden Marquez finished with a sack each.

Nicc Quinones and Bailey Rosenstrauch each tallied an interception.

Keys to Victory

Ahead of last week’s game Black Hills State head coach Josh Breske said the Yellow Jackets needed a quick start on offense. His team finished its first quarter of the year with 17 yards on offense.

In order to fend off the Cardinals the Yellow Jackets need to establish an offensive identity early.

BHSU finished Week 1, minus-one in turnover margin and Jewell showed the ability to force turnovers. The Yellow Jackets need to win the turnover battle to stay undefeated on Saturday.