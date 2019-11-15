The Black Hills State University football team closes the 2019 season when it hosts Azusa Pacific University Saturday at 1 pm, at Lyle Hare Stadium.
The Jackets closed the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference part of their schedule last week, losing to then No. 11 Colorado State Pueblo 58-0. The ThunderWolves are now ranked ninth in the country.
Azusa Pacific University, which plays in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, has struggled this season, currently on a five-game losing skid and stands at 1-8 on the season.
This is not the first RMAC game for Azusa Pacific, as it fell to Colorado School of Mines 49-27.
Anthony Catalono leads the team in rushing, averaging 30.71 carries a game. Quarterback Tyrone Williams Jr. is averaging 210.75 passing yards a game.
For the Yellow Jackets, Chance Ebens and Tyler Hammons have split some of the quarterback duties as of late. Ebens leads the way, completing 96-of-181 passes for 1,049 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hammons is 41-of-84 for 466 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
On the ground, senior Payten Gilmore leads the way with 522 yards and seven touchdowns, while Nolan Susel has 321 yards and one score.
Kielar Harpham is the top receiver despite missing last week's game, with 57 catches for 714 yards and six scores. Jordan Pace has 24 catches for 283 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Jefferson has 21 catches for 219 yards and one score.
Mines to close at Fort Lewis
The South Dakota School of Mines football team closes the season Saturday in Durango, Colo., against Fort Lewis College. Kickoff is set for noon.
Mines (1-8 RMAC, 2-8 overall) will be looking to end the season on a positive note after losing five of the last six games.
Last week the Hardrockers fell to Chadron State 53-48 in Chadron, Neb.
Mines place kicker Enis Sefa had a couple of milestones this past Saturday. He became the school's all-time leading scorer with 184 points as well as most extra points in a career with 103.
Junior running back Ahmad Lewis leads the league with 1,266 yards. He is averaging 126.6 per game and 4.6 per carry. He also leads the RMAC in carries with 274, 96 more than the next running back (Chadron's Elijah Myles 180).
Lewis needs 49 yards to set a new season rushing record. The current record is held by Jim Guthrie, who racked up 1,314 yards during the 1977 season.
Fort Lewis has the No. 3 ranked defense in the conference. The Skyhawks allow 106.1 rushing yard a game. The Skyhawks are 3-6 on the season and in the conference. They come into Saturday's game on a four-game skid.
FLC had last week off, but on Nov. 2 fell to CSU-Pueblo, 21-13 Nov. 2.
Chadron State to host unbeaten Orediggers
The Chadron State College football team will wrap up its season Saturday at home with unbeaten and No. 7 ranked Colorado School of Mines. The finale will kick off at noon.
"This is our bowl game," said CSC Head Coach Jay Long. "We know they're a great team. We'll give it everything we've got and see what happens."
The Eagles are 6-4 for the season after winning five games in a row.
For the season, Mines has tallied 428 points to the opponents 146. Aside from the Dixie State game, the Orediggers' closest contest was their 34-14 decision over Colorado State-Pueblo on Sept. 21.
Chadron State is second to the Orediggers in the RMAC in three of the offensive categories — scoring offense (38.0 points), total offense (468.5) and first downs (24.3)--but is down a ways on most of the defensive listings.
Michael Zeman has rushed 132 times for 1,064 yards, an 8.1-yard average, and scored 10 TDs. He's had two spectacular games. He ran for 298 yards during the 49-27 win over Azusa Pacific on Oct. 26 and then set the Mines' single-game record by rumbling for 321 yards the next week at South Dakota Mines.
The Eagles also have a potent offense. Their 468.5-yard total offense average is the second highest in Chadron State annals. Quarterback Dalton Holst needs just 135 more yards to become the Eagles' first 3,000-yard passer in a season.