The Jackpine Gypsies banded together with the City of Sturgis to host the inaugural Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1938.

That first rally featured three days of events that culminated in a half-mile dirt-track race.

While the Sturgis rally has evolved to a 10-day extravaganza with world-renowned bands and nearly half a million visitors, the Jackpine Gypsies continue to host dirt-track races for motorcyclists of all ages.

Dedric Schwahn is used to competing in the snow.

The 10-year old Box Elder native has competed in plenty of snocross races but tried his hand at Super Moto on the flat track for the first time on Tuesday at Jackpine Gypsies.

“It was hard actually,” Schwahn said. “I’ve never done flat track before. You have to keep your balance in flat track and motocross, that’s probably the hardest thing.”

Schwahn raced in the kids super moto division on an e-bike with a host of other youngsters.

He liked the bike because it had a lot of response and torque, and he said he was going to try and get his parents to buy him one.

Cody and Raquel Schwahn enjoyed their time at the track watching their son try something new while taking part in the history of the rally.

“It is crazy to have your kid in some kind of bike rally event,” Raquel Schwahn said. “But it is fun and it's really cool to see the turnout with bikers coming to see all these people on the dirt.”

Cody Schwahn cut his teeth as a semiprofessional snocross racer and loves seeing his boy pick up his passion for racing.

“I live through him now,” Cody Schwahn said. “I try to give him as many pointers as I can from back in my day.”

Raquel Schwahn said that watching her son race causes her stress levels to rise a little bit, especially watching him make jumps for the first time in a super moto race.

But the friendships the family has formed at tracks in the area help give her peace of mind.

“All of us moms and dads are always together,” Raquel Schwahn said. “We’re always rooting for each other’s kids. Nobody is ever down on each other it’s always uppers and it’s great.”

When Dedric crossed the finish line, he turned to the rider beside him and gave him a fist bump.

His dad pointed out that on the track nobody has friends but after they cross the checkered flag all the kids are buddies.

“It’s nice being out here with these guys,” Cody Schwahn said. “It’s the dirt track. It’s the rally. There’s a lot going on and it’s not just locals. There are people from everywhere and that’s what makes it really fun.”

Jacob Crawford traveled to the Black Hills all the way from Mitchell, Oregon, to compete in the AMA super moto races as a part of the Hooligan Pro Circuit.

This marks his fifth year competing during the Sturgis rally.

He recalled his first experience during rally week in 2019 when he was competing at the Buffalo Chip as Snoop Dogg was preparing to perform in the amphitheater.

“It’s fun to come here and race,” Crawford said. “It’s just a different experience every year. It takes racers to keep (the rally) going, so I’m glad to be a part of that.”

Crawford brought his crew to Sturgis and made sure to leave room for a couple of Harleys in the back of the truck.

Emmeline Elle and Aspen Heupel live in Deadwood and Lead respectively and made the short trip to Sturgis to compete in the women’s division on the flat track.

The area teenagers compete in a lot of races together and emphasized that they are friends off the track but enemies on it.

Competing during the rally brought an extra level of excitement this week, Elle said.

“It’s definitely different than racing without the rally people here,” she said. “I think it’s a lot more exciting for me. I have more anxiety when I get out there because I just want to race, have a good time and win.”

Heupel said there are a lot more entries during the rally which has helped form new friendships.

“You get to meet a lot of new friends,” she said. “I get more pointers during the rally and I think it’s the biggest growth time for me.”

Competing on the same course as the pros creates opportunities to pick up new skills and learn from the best of the best in the business.

“I love it,” Elle said. “I’m so interested in watching the pros in motocross. They’re jumping and they’re just so good.”