Cash, two horses, two riders and rope is all it takes to enter into the open section of Jackpot Team Roping at the Central States Fair’s Bray arena. The potential payoff is even more cash.

Jackpot team roping is for the “high stakes gamblers” of the rodeo world, Kevin Schmidt, the producer of the event held at the Central States Fair, said at the Tuesday event.

One man — the header — ropes a calf around the head, and the second rider — the heeler — captures the animal's back legs. The sport is fast-paced and at times a little dusty and chaotic.

Sixty-three teams entered into the event at a cost of $175 per man. After a portion goes to the cattle contractor who provided the calves for the event, the fastest six teams to rope five steers throughout five rounds take home a portion of the jackpot. Prizes ranged from $550 each rider for sixth place all the way up to $2,900 for the first-place team.

The first-place team was Paul Tierney and Jared Bilby. Tierney’s father — also named Paul Tierney — attended the event to watch his son from the scarce shade available during the hot afternoon.

The elder Tierney is a successful rodeo man in his own right. He was inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1980 after he was named all-around champion cowboy of South Dakota. He was the second man in the sport to earn more than six figures in a single year, according to the National Cowboy Museum. In 1979, he was named champion calf roper.

“This has been here for a long time,” Tierney said of the roping. “It’s been a good deal, a nice place to rope. The fairgrounds have always done a good job at accommodating a nice facility.”

Tierney said many of the ropers competing are in town already for the rodeo, and it gives them “another place to compete before they go and compete at Range Days.”

The Range Days PRCA Rodeo ran Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Team roping is just one of eight rodeo events at Range Days. The other seven are saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and barrel racing.

It’s unclear exactly how long the team roping at the Bray arena has been held at the fairgrounds, but Schmidt said there’s been roping there since he was in high school. He estimates it began in the mid-1970s.

The Central States Fair continues through Sunday. Admittance is granted into the fairgrounds until 10 p.m. every evening.

Thursday Nelly plays at the grandstands at 7 p.m. Friday features Chase Rice, and Saturday night country stars Neal McCoy and Sawyer Brown play for fairgoers.