BROOKINGS — South Dakota State will host a familiar foe during the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs — Duquesne University of the Northeast Conference.
SDSU blew out the Dukes 51-13 in its first playoff game last season and will look to replicate the result Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium and reach the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs for the third consecutive year.
“We were lucky enough to win that game (last season),” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. “We’re looking forward to the rematch.”
As a result of earning the fifth seed in the playoffs this year, SDSU had a bye into the second round, while Duquesne stunned Towson 31-10 last Saturday to set up a rematch with the Jacks.
After falling behind 10-0, the Dukes scored 31 unanswered points, 28 of which came in the second half.
The Dukes relied heavily on junior running back A.J. Hines to get them through the first round. The talented tailback rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown and caught a 71-yard touchdown in the win over heavily-favored Towson.
Hines rushed for 1,499 yards in 11 games this season, scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground and catching two more.
Expect the Jackrabbits to make slowing down Hines a priority during Saturday’s contest.
“He’s a great player,” Stiegelmeier said. “(Duquesne) needed him to rise up against Towson and he did in a big way … He was a dominant runner (in that game.”)
SDSU’s defense held the Dukes’ star rusher to a season-low 36 yards in last season’s game and will look to have a repeat performance.
But the Dukes are far from a one-dimensional team. They have a 1,000-yard receiver in senior Nehari Crawford, who has 1,017 yards receiving to go with 10 TDs.
Speaking of moving the football, that was hardly an issue for the Jackrabbits against Duquesne in the teams’ last meeting.
Senior quarterback Taryn Christion shredded the Dukes’ defense to the tune of 254 yards and five touchdowns through the air and 96 yards on the ground.
In what could be his final game in a Jackrabbit uniform, Christion will be expected to lead the third-highest scoring offense in the FCS and extend his career by at least one more game.
Christion and the offense are peaking at the right time.
After scoring only nine points in a road loss to Northern Iowa on Oct. 20, the Jackrabbits have lit up the scoreboard. SDSU has won four consecutive contests and scored at least 38 points in each of them.
A big reason for this late-season resurgence is the play of redshirt freshman running back Pierre Strong Jr.
Strong carried the ball just 22 times through the first six games of this season, but multiple injuries in the backfield have allowed the Little Rock, Arkansas, native to see his role in the high-powered offense increased.
Over the last three games of the season, Strong ran for 577 yards, averaged more than 14.4 yards a carry and found the end zone eight times.
There is still work to be done for the Jackrabbits, and Stiegelmeier knows his team will have to keep up its high level of play to advance further into postseason play.
“Our season ended in the semifinals last year and the senior class challenged us because that wasn’t good enough,” Stiegelmeier said. “We surely have to remember it’s one-and-done. You have to win to keep playing.”