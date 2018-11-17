BROOKINGS — Make it 10 straight for South Dakota State.
The No. 5-ranked Jackrabbits, led by a dominating day of running from freshman Pierre Strong Jr., beat rival South Dakota 49-27 Saturday at frosty Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
The win pushed SDSU’s record to 8-2 overall, 6-2 in the Missouri Valley Football conference, and likely secured a top-eight seed in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The win also gave the Jackrabbits their 10th consecutive win over the Coyotes, who finish the season at 4-7 overall, 3-5 in the conference.
“It felt really good to come out on senior night, play a full game and put up a lot of points on them,” SDSU senior quarterback Taryn Christion said in a post-game interview.
On a day when the temperatures registered 17 degrees at kickoff, Strong, a redshirt freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, started hot. He rushed five times for 108 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone as Jacks built a 28-7 lead.
He finished the game with 17 carries, 253 yards and TD runs of 30, 73 and 46 yards, then played it humble in the interview after the game.
“Got the best O-line in the (Missouri) Valley,” Strong said. “They open it up for me and I just make the same guy miss.”
Part of the reason why Strong was able to run past the Coyotes with wicked efficiency was the conditions of the field. On Friday night, Brookings received light snow and rain, which led to slippery and snowy conditions on the soy-based turf.
“That’s not very good weather conditions and that’s coming from a guy who coached in Duluth, Minnesota, for a long time. The field was not good,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “Certainly it was the same for both teams, but a big back like that, it’s his kind of day.”
The game was tied 7-7 before a three-touchdown flurry put the Jackrabbits in control for the remainder of the day. Strong’s 73-yard TD run with 7 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter was followed by scoring receptions from receiver Cade Johnson (20 yards) and freshman tight end Blake Kunz (59 yards).
Then, late in the second quarter, SDSU defensive lineman Ryan Earith recorded a strip sack of South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons and took the ball inside the South Dakota 30-yard line.
Christion scored on a 16-yard run two plays later to push the Jackrabbit lead to 35-7 at halftime.
“I am glad the way we play football,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. “I am glad the way we take the field and do things. A couple of times we were out of control, but I'm really proud of the way our team plays the game of football.”
The Coyotes opened the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive to make it 35-14, then drew to within 42-27 with 6:09 remaining in the game to make more than a few Jackrabbit fans a bit nervous.
But that’s when Strong re-emerged. He broke the Coyotes’ back with a 46-yard scoring run to put SDSU on top 49-27 with 3:33 left in the game.
On the day, despite running 45 fewer plays than USD (98-53), the Jacks outgained the Coyotes offensively 495 yards to 445 yards.
In the air, the Coyote secondary limited Christion and the Jackrabbit passing game. Christion connected on 12 of his 22 attempts for 172 yards and three touchdowns.
Simmons, USD’s junior quarterback, completed 34 of 58 passing attempts for two touchdowns and an interception.
Through the air, Simmons was without his favorite receiver, Dakari Allen. Shamar Jackson had 11 receptions on 14 targets for 111 yards. Caleb Vander Esch had 58 yards on six receptions.
Brett Samson and Connor Hermann each caught a touchdown for the Coyotes.
On the ground, the Coyotes rushed for 150 yards. Simmons led the team with 79 rushing yards on 17 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.