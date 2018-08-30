BROOKINGS — For all the success South Dakota State University’s football team has had since the jump to Division I more than a decade ago, there is one area that’s been lacking.
The Jackrabbits (ranked No. 3 nationally this week in Football Championship Subdivision polls) have been routinely stomped whenever they play up against Football Bowl Subdivision teams. They’re 1-8 against their higher division opponents with the only win coming against Kansas in a 41-38 decision in 2015.
That victory at Lawrence three years ago has stuck in coach John Stiegelmeier’s mind, even if the majority of players who contributed aren’t on the roster anymore — senior punter Brady Hale and senior running back Isaac Wallace are the only players who contributed in that box score and are still on the squad.
“I felt good through our guys,” Stiegelmeier, who begins his 22nd season at State with a 148-97 career record, said of the Kansas game. “I try to step back and live through them. It was exciting. The hug from my wife felt better after that game than some of the other ones.”
On Saturday, the Jackrabbits will get a shot an another FBS team against neighboring Iowa State. But a victory at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames against the Cyclones will be much tougher to achieve than the win over lowly Kansas.
Iowa State is coming off what some observers would call a breakthrough season. The Cyclones went 8-5 overall and finished with an AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Memphis. Victories over Oklahoma and TCU were part of the 2017 season package, and many of the standouts from that team are back for another year.
One of those stars is junior running back and captain David Montgomery, who rushed for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has proven elusive and hard to bring down, considering that he led the nation with 109 missed (opponents’) tackles.
“You want to have more than one guy on him,” Stiegelmeier said when explaining how the Jacks will try to contain Montgomery. “Don’t forget the basics, where you focus your eyes. You’re not going to get a hit on him, so grab cloth.”
Senior quarterback Kyle Kempt also returns for the Cyclones after throwing for 1,787 yards and 15 TDs last season. He has been on multiple preseason watchlists such as the O’Brien, Manning, Unitas and CFPA National Performer of the Year.
“We have to disguise our coverages really well and do our job,” Stiegelmeier said.
Defensively, ISU uses a 4-3 scheme.
“They play a unique defense,” Stiegelmeier said. “(It will be) the first time we will see it and probably the first time we will coach against it, and the last time we’ll coach against it.”
The ISU defense will rush three men while having intermediate zones open for the passing game. The scheme worked fairly well for the Cyclones last year when they allowed 21 points a game.
“We just have to be willing to take the 5-yard throws,” Stiegelmeier said.
For the Jacks, that might be exactly what they want since they will be without their top deep-receiving threats from a year ago. Gone are Jackrabbit greats Jake Wieneke (wide receiver) and Dallas Goedert (tight end), both of whom are in NFL training camps this fall.
The good news is that SDSU returns senior quarterback Taryn Christion, a starter since his freshman year and the leading touchdown passer in program history.
He’ll be throwing to a wide-receiver-by-committee situation that features junior Adam Anderson, junior Marquise Lewis, junior Jacob Brown, senior Alex Wilde and sophomore Cade Johnson.
On defense, the Jacks will have two difference makers from Iowa: graduate transfer defensive back Brandon Snyder, who was part of the Hawkeyes program for four years, and junior Christian Rozeboom, who is from Sioux Center, Iowa.
Snyder, a Larchwood, Iowa, native, played in just one game last year for the Hawkeyes but had an interception he returned for 89 yards and a score. He played in 13 games for the Hawkeyes in 2016.
Rozeboom, a linebacker, made 127 tackles and recorded a sack a year ago. He was selected to multiple FCS second all-American teams.
The Jacks are hoping a healthy contingent of fans show up in Ames, and they insist they aren’t going to be intimidated by the atmosphere, Stiegelmeier said.
“I have heard a lot of people are going,” Stiegelmeier said. “We’re not going to outnumber them, we just want to have more points than them at the end of the game.”
ROSTER NEWS
Redshirt freshman Krockett Krolikowski of Winner and sophomore Xavier Ward of Freeman will be the starting defensive tackles for the Jacks. Freshman defensive tackle Caleb Sanders of Glenwood, Iowa, will also have opportunities in the game, Stiegelmeier said.
MONEY
South Dakota State will receive $425,000 for traveling to Ames to take on the Cyclones.