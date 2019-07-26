Jeri Jacobson is the new women's basketball coach at the South Dakota School of Mines, effective Aug. 4, Mines athletic director Joel Lueken announced Friday.
Jacobson, a former assistant at the University of Idaho, becomes the fourth head coach of the Hardrocker women's program.
"We are extremely excited to welcome coach Jeri Jacobson to the Hardrocker athletic family," Lueken said. "She is an impressive professional with tremendous work ethic and great knowledge of the game of basketball. I'm confident that Jeri will mentor our ladies through their 'Hardrock' journey by becoming the very best they can be on and off the court."
Jacobson spent the last four years as an assistant coach for the Idaho Vandals, joining the program in 2015. Prior to her arrival at Idaho, Jacobson spent the 2014-2015 season as the Director of Basketball Operations at the University of North Dakota. Her coaching career started at her alma mater, Upper Iowa University, where she was a graduate assistant from 2012-2014.
"I am ecstatic to be joining the Hardrocker family. To be able to get back closer to home as the head coach of a program with such high character scholar-athletes at a phenomenal institution within a great conference is a dream come true," Jacobson said. "I am humbled and honored for this opportunity to impact lives while coaching basketball at South Dakota School of Mines.
In her four seasons as part of the Vandals' coaching staff, Idaho has gone 84-15 (.622) and made an NCAA Tournament appearance, a WBI appearance and two WNIT appearances. The Vandals have also captured a Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship (2015) and Big Sky Conference Regular-Season title in 2019.
Jacobson's work with the guards helped produced two of Idaho's most prolific shooters, Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce. Both finished among national leaders in three-point shooters in the nation. Ferenz is the all-time leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference and at Idaho with 2,466 career points. Pierce holds the NCAA record for three-pointers made per game with 4.53. Her 472 three-pointers made is a school record at Idaho.