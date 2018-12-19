Rapid City Christian girls' basketball held a two-point lead going into the locker room of its game Tuesday against New Underwood.
It turned out that some time in the locker room was good for the Lady Tigers, as they came out and went on a 11-2 run to start the third quarter and never looked back.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner had 33 points as New Underwood topped Christian 57-45 at Hart Ranch.
"I think we did a good job of getting into our offense and pounding the ball down low. We finished our shots and made good decisions on our post entries," New Underwood coach Stacy Finkbeiner said. "When you’re shooting two-footers rather than 30-footers, it’s easier to get on a run like that. I thought our girls passed the ball well inside and finished very well inside."
Avery Heinert scored 11 points and Cailyn Miller had 10. Miller usually plays shooting guard, but had to play point guard because of an injury to the Lady Tigers' starter.
Stacy Finkbeiner said her ability to break the Lady Comets' press and run the half court offense was one of the biggest keys in New Underwood running away in the second half.
"She stepped into that role, and she played it all last year, and probably had the best game of her career," he said. "Some of her passes were almost from half court and right on the money. That’s a senior stepping up."
The game started out tight, through the first three minutes the score was tied at five. Christian was able to pull away in the remainder of the first quarter, and led 14-10 after eight minutes.
The Lady Comets built a six-point lead early in the second quarter, but New Underwood was able to come back and make the game manageable at halftime, when Christian led 22-20.
In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers came out with renewed energy. Stacy Finkbeiner said there wasn't a fiery halftime speech, New Underwood was just able to follow the game plan better.
"We just executed better. We felt comfortable with our game plan but we didn’t always get to where we need to be," he said of the first half. "We were a little impatient, and in the second half we actually reversed the ball and got some of our other post involved because Jaedyn took some pressure with her."
Jaedyn Finkbeiner was almost automatic from the past and was able to get the ball with ease.
"I definitely couldn’t do it without passes from my teammates, we just kept working and never gave up," she said. "I think the first half we weren’t quite awake yet, and in the second half we kicked it into gear."
Stacy Finkbeiner said he thought she was able to have a more commanding presence in the post in the second half.
"In the second half she went and got the ball, she’s a great sealer," he said. "That was probably the best game she’s finished all year. She took their big girl out of the game with foul trouble so she played well."
Christian coach A.J. Trennepohl agreed, saying the Lady Comets got into foul trouble and didn't have an answer for New Underwood's post attack.
"They dominated us inside. The foul trouble didn’t help, but we just didn’t make enough shots down the stretch," he said. "We tried to press them and got them out of their game a little bit and forced some turnovers but (Jaedyn) Finkbeiner was really big inside. They're a good team, they're going to be a tough out."
Christian was led by Olivia Kieffer, who had 17 points and Abby Pierce kicked in 12.
The Lady Comets were able to cut into a 31-24 deficit by the end of the third quarter, and New Underwood led 37-34 with eight minutes to go.
The fourth quarter was when the Lady Tigers were able to build a lead that would end up being insurmountable. They outscored Christian 20-11 in the final quarter.
New Underwood improved to 4-1 on the season and will host Upton, Wyoming Friday before a holiday break.
Christian fell to 1-3 on the season, but Trennepohl said there are signs that the team has been improving every day and every game.
"It’s an end-game, long season. We’re building for regionals and hoping we can be a better team by then," he said. "It’s the first year for me, building a new system and doing things we’ve never ran before, different defensive principles we want them to do, and we haven’t been able to go through everything yet."
Christian will face Hill City Thursday before going on its holiday break.