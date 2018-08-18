MINNEAPOLIS — Yannick Ngakoue had an 11-yard sack that helped Jacksonville's defense hold Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's starting offense to three completions and three points, and the Jaguars reserves rallied for a 14-10 victory over the Vikings on Saturday.
Cousins was crisp in his only series last week , but the Vikings went three-and-out on two of their four possessions with their new quarterback. Latavius Murray's second fumble, stripped by Malik Jackson, was recovered by Calais Campbell to end another drive. Cousins finished just 3 for 8 for 12 yards.
Minnesota's defense was closer to midseason form, though, with an interception by Harrison Smith of Blake Bortles and another sure pick by Mackensie Alexander that was bobbled and dropped.
Bortles played the entire first half and went 12 for 20 for 159 yards, producing a touchdown run by Leonard Fournette on one of his seven series, the last of three possessions the Vikings starters were still in the game.
T.J. Yeldon helped his cause to be Fournette's backup, with five catches for 73 yards and 10 carries for 39 yards.
With a 57-yard punt return by Rashad Greene to set up the score just after the two-minute warning, Jacksonville took a late lead on a short run by Brandon Wilds. The Vikings had six sacks, two by Ifeadi Odenigbo.
Keenum rebounds but Bears beat Broncos 24-23
DENVER — Case Keenum moved the chains for the first time for the Broncos in a 24-23 exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday night, and Chad Kelly threw another touchdown after leapfrogging Paxton Lynch on the depth chart.
Lynch's second straight poor performance opened the door for the Bears to come back from a 23-10 fourth-quarter deficit.
Bears backup QB Chase Daniel threw two TD passes in the final five minutes, including a 12-yarder to tight end Ben Braunecker with 1:53 left to tie it. Pat O'Donnell's extra point gave Chicago (1-2) its first lead.
Lynch had the Broncos (0-2) close to field goal range when Isaiah McKenzie, who had a half dozen fumbles as a rookie last year, coughed up the ball after a catch, and linebacker Isaiah Irving recovered for Chicago with 58 seconds left.
After a pair of three-and-outs in his dud of a Denver debut last week, Keenum rebounded from another three-and-out to lead two scoring drives on his final two possessions, finishing 8 for 13 for 78 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Kelly had his second straight strong showing, this one just 48 hours after general manager John Elway indicated he might have to go in search of a veteran backup quarterback if he can't trust either Kelly or Lynch to come in and win games should Keenum get hurt.
Bears QB Mitch Trubisky also rebounded from his dismal preseason debut last week, throwing for 90 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-14 passing. But he also threw an interception and was tackled by first-round pick Bradley Chubb for a safety after the shotgun snap from the 1 went off his hands.
Brandon McManus made it 5-0 with a chip-shot field goal following the free kick.
Trubisky hit Tre Burton from 7 yards out for a 7-5 Chicago lead after rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom was flagged for a 37-yard pass interference foul.
The Broncos capitalized on a big pass interference themselves when rookie Royce Freeman's 4-yard TD run followed a 45-yard flag on DB Doran Grant.
Last week, Keenum had a pair of three-and-outs against Minnesota, and Trubisky's two series against Cincinnati in his first preseason game netted minus-1 yard.