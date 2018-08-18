Connor Janovy was told by some that it wouldn't be in his best interest to continue his football career after he graduated from Spearfish High School.
So for his first year and a half at South Dakota School of Mines, he decided to concentrate on academics. The desire to give the game another shot, however, was just more than he could handle.
There was also a family legacy to live up to. Both his father, Dan Janovy, and his uncle, David Janovy, played for the Hardrockers in the early to mid 1980s.
"I wanted to experience what they experienced," he said.
So he is.
Going into his senior year, Janovy was a big special teams contributor for the Hardrockers last season, and he will be trying to get out on the field as a defensive back this season as well.
It just happened to be the Black Hills Brawl — one of college football's biggest and longest rivalries between Mines and Black Hills State University — that was the deciding factor in his giving the game another shot.
"I watched the ESPN game here my sophomore year and I was like, "Gosh, dang, I miss football," Janovy said after practice Friday.
He went into the Mines football office and the coaches gave him a chance that spring to walk on. Now he's a Hardrocker on scholarship.
In case you're wondering, all those years of growing up in Spearfish, he cheered on his dad's alma mater, not his mother Paula's, Black Hills State.
"I'll bet I saw 10 or 11 of those games as a kid," he said with a smile. "I always rooted for Mines."
Naturally, his father and uncle had plenty of advice when he was pondering going to Mines. They told him it is a hard school, but it is rewarding.
"Everything you put into it, you'll get tenfold out of it," he said. "It's a give-and-take system. As long as you work hard and put in your time, you'll get a lot out of it."
Mines defensive secondary coach Travis Dixon said that Janovy competes and shows up to work every day with a blue-collar attitude.
"Connor Janovy has been a great addition to our team because he is a local guy from the Black Hills; we talk about being SoDak tough here, and he brings that to our room," Dixon said. "He also brings senior leadership into the DB room, and that is great for us."
Janovy said he prided himself on getting his foot in the door to see what he could do. If he could help out the team, he wanted to help out the team, whatever role he could fill.
He originally came in as a wide receiver, but moved to the defensive back position. It was his special teams work, though, that got him noticed by the coaches. Last season he was a regular on all four aspects of special teams — kickoff and kickoff return and punt and punt return.
"Special teams is a huge part of any team. It can change the game," he said. "If you get one big play, it can change the whole momentum, one play. You can be down in the first half and have one big play on kickoff, kick return or punt, it changes the whole dynamic of the game."
He is also making a push to get on the field on defense as a cornerback.
"I just want to tear it up and have the best defense that we possibly can," he said.
Now he has one final season to play football. He would have regretted not giving it a shot, he said.
"That really set my determination to come out and do something for the team. It pushes me harder. I only have X-amount of time left to play," he said.
An industrial engineering and engineering management major, Janovy worked last summer as a safety intern with Kiewit Corporation in Newburg, New York.
He said he might have the option of returning to Kiewit after graduation this spring or look at a company in Denver. There's also the thought of continuing in school, but this time for patent law.
"I haven't pulled the trigger on any of them, so I'll have to figure that out," he said.
Hardrockers coming along after two weeks
After about two weeks of fall drills, Mines head coach Zach Tinker is pleased with the team's progress. As is always the case, though, getting ready for season is more of a marathon than a sprint.
The Hardrockers are now one day less than two weeks away from opening the season at Colorado Mesa.
"We're trying to get everything implemented for week one, but you are also trying to prepare your team for week 11 because there is no bye week this year in the RMAC," Tinker said. "We start with Colorado Mesa, and there is no week that looks like anything other than a good ole-fashioned RMAC football game."
After a couple of weeks of fall drills, Tinker said that what they have found is they have some good pieces to the puzzle. While he couldn't say how they would look in two weeks because they still have some inexperience, he added that they have the talent.
"We are very encouraged because they can play, but we're going to go through a few pains with just not having been out there on the field very many times before," he said. "At the same time, we're bigger than we have been overall in the program, and I would like to think that will help us hold up."
The Hardrockers scrimmaged earlier in the week and Tinker said that went well, and they will do it again in a few days. After that, they'll turn their focus on Colorado Mesa.
"We're amped up and want to play the opener, but you also have to make sure you are prepared for the long haul, also," he said.
Healthwise, Tinker said they are like just about every team in the country. They could be a little healthier, but after a good off-season, they are still in good shape.
"We're not as healthy as you want to be, but nobody is," he said. "It's football."