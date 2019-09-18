Nearly 40 years old, Jason Herz still gets goosebumps every year in anticipation of his first Golden Spikes Baseball Academy game of the season.
He shakes hands with the umpires and opposing coach, presents his lineup card and turns around to see his team of 11-year-olds busting to get out of the dugout to play.
"It doesn't matter what level you are coaching at, if you enjoy leading young people and watching them thrive, it's a real blessing," Herz said as he prepares for Sunday's Golden Spikes tryouts at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Baseball is still a kids game and Herz is grateful to still be a part of it on the teaching level. A former Post 22 player and coach, it took him just one semester in college to realize that the baseball field is his classroom.
"We've taken empty buildings and turned them into classrooms, and we try make the same thing out of a baseball field — turn them to real classrooms," he said. "The hard-life lessons that they will overcome, and we want to challenge the kids to deal with adversity and perseverance. That is where my heart is and what keeps me going at this. I'm about to turn 40 and I'm still living my life at a baseball facility. I'm not complaining at all."
It all started about 10 years ago when Herz opened The Batter's Box, where he instructed young players who wanted to learn the game of baseball a little further.
Now after five years, Golden Spikes is a way to get the players one-on-one skill instruction, and get them out on the field teaching them the actual game.
"I can sit in here (in his indoor facility) and teach baseball — hitting and pitching — until I am blue in the face. But it really is not baseball until you have the dynamics going out on the field," he said. "In Rapid City, we have been a Little League city for a long time, and we do a fantastic job with it."
The one drawback in Little League, he said, is the rules don't allow stealing or leading off.
"We start teaching kids to pitch out of the stretch and other things," he said. "It opens up a whole lot of dynamics that some kids are ready for. I take the approach on the development side and tryouts with talented players to form a team out of that."
What makes Golden Spikes so unique, Herz added, is that generally when you see a travel team or an all-star team, it is formed with the intention of winning trophies and winning tournaments.
Herz said they flip that, taking the talented baseball players and putting all of the focus on development.
"It takes a different shape when you put your priorities solely on development as opposed to solely on how do we win this game?" he said.
Three years ago his first group of 10 year-olds graduated high school, and about 18 players have gone on to play college baseball.
You might remember some of those first 10 years olds — Walker Paz (North Lake College), Zach Solano (North Dakota State), Riley McSherry (South Dakota State), Tommy Wahl (Benedictine, Arizona), Jack Oberg, (hockey at Salem, Mass.), Owen Leiberknight (hockey, University of Utah) and Paul McLaughlin (football and now a student assistant coach at Black Hills State University).
"The big hope for me is whatever sport they choose to play in college or not, that they take away some life lessons from what we are doing here," Herz said. "That is always the hope. If you are not coaching for that reason, then you are not in the right profession. We really de-emphasize trophies and being about the accolades, but playing for the love of it and personal development."
For the travel ball portion of the Golden Spikes, currently there are teams in ages 11, 12 and 13 years of age, and this year there will be a 9-10 year old squad. Herz expects about 36 players in all to form those teams.
"They are kids and they want it to be fun," he said. "When they start learning new things, and they are able to dive back into a base when somebody tries to pick them off, it really creates more of a passion for it. It is interesting all over again for them."
Traditionally the travel teams play mostly in the spring and the fall, but there is some early summer ball. One of the challenges is the weather and working with the area Little League teams. Herz said they try to stay out of Little League's hair in the summer months. The Little League schedule for the most part is Saturday mornings. Saturday evenings tend to be open and Sundays.
Ideally, he said that if they can sneak a game or two in on a Saturday night or Sunday afternoon, "that should jive pretty well."
At the same time, he said there has always been Little League vs. travel ball conundrum.
"We are super supportive of Little League and everything that they are doing," Herz said. "I can't state enough how important Little League is to the cloth of Rapid City and our baseball fabric. We rely on them, but we are trying to do something a little different that has value."
Typically, Herz said the 11-13s start in January, as "people start thinking baseball." There are once a week workouts on Sunday evenings, just introducing certain skills.
"We know a lot of kids are involved in hockey, basketball or wrestling, so we spend a lot of time on the personal skill development. You don't have the cohesive team to build around," he said.
In March they start official practices (twice a week), teaching more of the dynamics of the game. Herz said in April they cut them off completely until their Little League season is over.
In August they do a four-week developmental program that includes instructional games where they have them in uniforms with coaches and umpires on the field, in a game atmosphere.
"I'm excited about that because it is new and I want to see how it goes with 9-10 year olds," Herz said. "There are a lot of kids still hungry for that, so we can keep them going."
Tryouts begin at noon Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Herz said there will be some Post 22 coaches and others to help him evaluate the players.
"We want to bring energy in and help the kids fall in love with baseball, so it is not work," he said. " We don't want burnout and I am very sensitive to that. We want to make sure it is always engaging and always fun."