Jimmy Rogers introduced as next SDSU football head coach

In that, the Jackrabbits bring back most of the starters on a dominant FCS National Championship team, perhaps a touchdown shy of a win over Iowa, a 15-0 year and a mention among perhaps the best football teams in FCS history.

From a standpoint of program sustainability, Stiegelmeier knew Rogers was a future head coach since he was late in his playing career with the Jackrabbits. Jay Bubak, South Dakota State's defensive coordinator when Rogers played, told Stiegelmeier that Rogers had impacted SDSU football "more than anyone in the program."

"Including you, Stig," Bubak said to Stiegelmeier. From that moment, it was clear: the "dedication," "(playing) with injuries," his "love for South Dakota State University" became a staple of all future teams. The Jackrabbits have made the FCS playoffs every year Rogers has been an assistant, including two National Championship appearances and one win. Now, one of the pioneers of the program's Division I success from his time as a player takes the helm as its next head coach.

As far as the recruiting visit 17 years ago goes, Stiegelmeier said Rogers didn't tell the full story. Rogers stopped at Stiegelmeier and SDSU's commitment to him, but Stiegelmeier said that wasn't the end of the conversation. Stiegelmeier heard Rogers' explanation for why he wasn't getting recruited, told Rogers he believed — all things that Rogers mentioned earlier. But then Stiegelmeier began to give his offer: "We're going to give you a 65% scholarship and books —"

Rogers leaped up before Stiegelmeier even finished, stuck out his hand and said, "I'm in."

From that moment, Rogers was committed. And as the Jackrabbits' next head football coach, he still is.