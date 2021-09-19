Joseph's missed FG dooms Vikings in 34-33 loss to Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert.

All that was missing was the finish.

Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

“I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I knew he had missed the extra point earlier, but he has been kicking good, we are indoors, perfect surface. I am thinking this should be an easy one here. He just has to continue to be more consistent."

Coming off a season-opening overtime loss at Cincinnati, Minnesota (0-2) couldn't have gotten off to a better start, scoring 44 seconds into the game on a 64-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn.

The Vikings spent the rest of the afternoon going toe to toe with Kyler Murray and the carnival Cardinals (2-0), putting themselves in position to pull out a victory.

The final chance started with the defense.