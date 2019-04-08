The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference weekly track and field awards had a Black Hills feel this week.
Former St. Thomas More standout Luke Julian won the RMAC men's track athlete of the week for Colorado School of Mines, while Black Hills State's Allan McDonnell won the field athlete of the week.
Julian ran the second fastest 1,500 meter run of the season in all of NCAA Division II with a 3 minute, 42.98 second altitude adjusted time (3:48.42 raw) to finish third at the Colorado Invitational over the weekend.
It was the first outdoor track and field race in the sophomore's collegiate career and the time qualified him for the NCAA Division II National Championships.
The Orediggers will host the Kit Mayer Invitational in Golden, Colorado this weekend.
McDonnell cleared 6-feet, 9 inches in the high jump at the Colorado Invitational, which was good for fifth place and to win the field Athlete of the Week award.
His mark provisionally qualified him for the national championships. It was the top mark of the year in the RMAC and the 15th highest mark nationally.
BHSU will be in Rapid City this weekend at the Bauer Invitational.
Baseball and softball camps to take place in Rapid City in the next two weeks
There will be a baseball camp hosted by Rapid City Post 22 and a softball camp hosted by Golden Spikes Academy in the next two weeks.
The Golden Spikes Softball Spring Skills Camp will be April 15-16 at the Golden Spikes Academy. Academy director Jason Herz and Rapid City Stevens softball coach Sherry Grismer will head the camp.
Day one will consist of fielding and throwing drills while day two will concentrate on hitting. The cost is $80.
The Post 22 camp will be run by players and coaches within the program and will be April 17-19 at the Post 22 indoor training facility.
The camp will focus on hitting, pitching and fielding and has three different age groups, 7-9 year-olds will go from 8-9:30 a.m., 10-11 year-olds will be from 9:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. and the 12-14 year-olds will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The cost is $110.