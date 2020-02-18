Juneau Jones signs to compete at Mines

Rapid City native Juneau Jones is returning home next season to continue her college career as a Hardrocker. South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson recently announced Jones signing to the Mines roster for the 2020-21 season.

Juneau is a 5-foot-9-inch guard who played at Rapid City Central High School and spent this year in the Casper College Thunderbirds program.

“We are thrilled to add a high caliber player like Juneau Jones to our Hardrocker Family,” Jacobson said. “Juneau is incredibly athletic and will bring speed as well as much needed rebounding to our program with the graduation of Anna Haugen and Molly McCabe.”

This season for the T-Birds, Jones is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game and 8.9 points per game. As a Cobbler for Rapid City Center, Jones received numerous honors, was a team captain and the team MVP as a senior.

“She is an absolute competitor and has played a key role in helping her Casper College team to the top of the Region IX standings with a 24-3 record with one week of regular season games left before their conference tournament,” Jacobson added. “It’s so exciting for us to be able to bring another Rapid City scholar-athlete back home. Juneau is a worker and we can’t wait for her to come back home and start her career as a Hardrocker.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}