Juneau Jones signs to compete at Mines

Rapid City native Juneau Jones is returning home next season to continue her college career as a Hardrocker. South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson recently announced Jones signing to the Mines roster for the 2020-21 season.
Juneau is a 5-foot-9-inch guard who played at Rapid City Central High School and spent this year in the Casper College Thunderbirds program.
“We are thrilled to add a high caliber player like Juneau Jones to our Hardrocker Family,” Jacobson said. “Juneau is incredibly athletic and will bring speed as well as much needed rebounding to our program with the graduation of Anna Haugen and Molly McCabe.”
This season for the T-Birds, Jones is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game and 8.9 points per game. As a Cobbler for Rapid City Center, Jones received numerous honors, was a team captain and the team MVP as a senior.
“She is an absolute competitor and has played a key role in helping her Casper College team to the top of the Region IX standings with a 24-3 record with one week of regular season games left before their conference tournament,” Jacobson added. “It’s so exciting for us to be able to bring another Rapid City scholar-athlete back home. Juneau is a worker and we can’t wait for her to come back home and start her career as a Hardrocker.”
While at South Dakota Mines Jones plans to pursue a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering.
“I am proud to be part of the Hardrocker women's basketball team because it is like a dream come true,” Jones said. “Not only do I have the opportunity to attend one of the best engineering schools, but I also get to play the sport I love at the same time. I'm so excited to have the Hardrockers as a second family.”
Keeble earns third RMAC track and field award
South Dakota School of Mines junior pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for the second-straight week and the third time this season announced Tuesday.
Keeble continues to dominate the field in the pole vault this year. This past weekend at the South Dakota State Indoor Classic, she tied the meet and Mines school records with a jump of 13 feet, 3 ½ inches to place first in another NCAA Divsion I event. Keeble is currently sitting fourth in the nation after clearing that height twice this season.
"Erica had some really strong attempts at the national leading height," said Hardrocker coach Steve Johnson. "It is just a matter of time before that happens. She really did a fantastic job this past weekend."